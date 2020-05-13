Ousted Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen has said that he spoke to Deputy President William Ruto who told him that every great man goes through fire.

The Elgeyo Marakwet Senator said the DP reminded him that the challenge he was facing at the Senate is small compared to what other great people had gone through.

He mentioned that the Deputy President then took him through the many challenges they went through with President Uhuru Kenyatta as they sought to be elected, while they still faced charges of crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“I spoke to the Deputy President today and this are his own words, every great person must go through fire and he gave me a list of the things they went through with the president and reminded me that him and the president were taken to the Hague and reminded me the time we went around praying for them to be released from the Hague said that this is a small problem for me compared to the monumental him and the president faced in ICC and the same time elections. And remember when the president was in ICC we were also facing terrorism in the country, we were having maandamano and challenges politically so my challenges are too small compared to what other great people have gone through in the past,” said Murkomen.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen

He spoke to DP Ruto shortly after Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka confirmed his ouster as the Senate Majority Leader alongside Senator Susan Kihika as the Senate Chief Whip.

The two were replaced by West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio and Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata respectively.