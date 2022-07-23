RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Mwangi Wa Iria gifts Raila and Karua cows in Murang'a rally

Amos Robi

Raila was hosted by Murang'a governor who recently joined the coalition after a failed attempt to run for presidency

Mwangi Wa Iria and Raila Odinga during an Azimio rally in Muranga
Murang’a gorvernor Mwangi Wa Iria has gifted Azimio One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua a cow each during their campaigns in Murang’a.

The Azimio battalion who were in Muranga to rally for votes from the region received the cows and said should the coalition clinch victory in the August 9 polls, dairy farmers will thrive through dairy farming noting there will be good policies to facilitate dairy production in the county.

Wa Iria whose Usawa Party recently announced its support for the Azimio Coalition said the gifting was a symbol for a pact for the coalition to embrace the one home one cow programme to help uplift poor families.

Wa Iria on July 19 cited he agreed to work with the Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga when he agreed to adopt his one cow one home program in his manifesto.

READ: Raila’s exclusive event where hundreds of millions were raised for campaigns

Odinga and Karua with portraits of themselves during an Azimio rally in Muranga
"I told Raila that if we combined his Sh6,000 pledge and my cow programme then we will take Kenyan families above the poverty line. I told him that those have to be in our joint manifesto and we did a deal. He stated that will happen," said Mwangi.

During his visit in the county, Raila said his government was going to beef up the fight against corruption to spur economic growth urging people of Muranga not to elect corrupt leaders to lead the next the government.

READ: Presidential candidate Wajackoyah meets his doppelganger

Mwangi wa Iria and Raila during a rally in Murang'a county
“You pay taxes every day when you buy products and services, this is money you should get value for. Roads should be built healthcare should be improved, education should be improved but you are not getting all these because money is going into people’s pockets, but my deputy Martha will deal with these people,” said Odinga.

Odinga further promised to formulate better polices to benefit the farmer in the region.

Amos Robi

