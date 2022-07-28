Sakaja claims DCI is after him

Sakaja said he had received credible intelligence that the DCI was planning to ambush his office in search of servers they believed were going to be used in the elections.

The allegations by Sakaja are catalyzed by his office’s closeness to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party headquarters.

"I have received credible information that DCI is planning to raid my office and I do not know why but I gather that he believes we are hosting servers to be used for hacking IEBC and I find those claims ridiculous," he whispered to local media.

The claims by Sakaja come days after police officers stormed DP Ruto’s former private office and picked two servers for scrutiny.

Nairobi Regional Police Commander James Mugera said they had received information that election-related servers were being hosted at the office, located at Transnational Plaza in Nairobi.

Raided DP Ruto office Pulse Live Kenya

"We found the information to be very sensitive and decided to come and establish what it is. We have since established that the owners of the servers were moving them to Thika because that place is being renovated.” Mugera told the media.

Mugera said despite the explanations given by the owners of the servers they had to conduct satisfactory investigations to determine whether it was true.