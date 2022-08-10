UDA politician David Gikaria freed on bond

Gikaria has been granted a Sh50,000 bond following his arrest and detention over an assault incident at a polling station within the county.

According to the police, the suspect will be arraigned after further investigations into the incident.

Nakuru Police Commander Peter Mwanzo reported that Gikaria clashed with his opponent and reportedly ordered suspected goons to attack him at Naka polling station but were chased away by police.

Pulse Live Kenya

“This morning he appeared at the Lanet polling center where he fought a fellow candidate. Later on in the afternoon, at Naka polling center, he sent a group suspected to be goons but were chased away by police,” said Mwanzo.

The incident left one person injured and hospitalized after he sustained injury from the altercation

Video surfaces of MP David Gikaria fighting rival candidate

A controversial figure, the Election Day incident was not Gikaria's first dalliance with the long arm of the law.

The MP was detained at the Nakuru Central Police Station, pending investigations.

Gikaria was booked at the police station over assault and instigating violence at a polling center.

The police commander while addressing members of the fourth estate, revealed that Gikaria had on the morning of election day, got into an altercation with an unknown rival candidate at Lanet polling center.

Later on in the afternoon, the same MP is alleged to have hired goons who caused a fracas at the Naka Primary School polling station.