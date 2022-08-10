RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

UDA politician David Gikaria freed on bond

Authors:

Irene Okere

The suspect will be arraigned after further investigations

Nakuru East Mp David Gikaria
Nakuru East Mp David Gikaria

UDA politician and incumbent Nakuru East Member of Parliament David Gikaria has been freed on a police bond.

Read Also

Gikaria has been granted a Sh50,000 bond following his arrest and detention over an assault incident at a polling station within the county.

According to the police, the suspect will be arraigned after further investigations into the incident.

Nakuru Police Commander Peter Mwanzo reported that Gikaria clashed with his opponent and reportedly ordered suspected goons to attack him at Naka polling station but were chased away by police.

Nakuru East MP David Gikaria
Nakuru East MP David Gikaria Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Video surfaces of MP David Gikaria fighting rival candid

This morning he appeared at the Lanet polling center where he fought a fellow candidate. Later on in the afternoon, at Naka polling center, he sent a group suspected to be goons but were chased away by police,” said Mwanzo.

The incident left one person injured and hospitalized after he sustained injury from the altercation

A controversial figure, the Election Day incident was not Gikaria's first dalliance with the long arm of the law.

The MP was detained at the Nakuru Central Police Station, pending investigations.

Gikaria was booked at the police station over assault and instigating violence at a polling center.

The police commander while addressing members of the fourth estate, revealed that Gikaria had on the morning of election day, got into an altercation with an unknown rival candidate at Lanet polling center.

Later on in the afternoon, the same MP is alleged to have hired goons who caused a fracas at the Naka Primary School polling station.

“We arrested him after he assaulted and injured a voter. He has also caused a lot of commotion and disturbance at the polling station and we are not going to allow that,” Mwanzo revealed.

Authors:

Irene Okere Irene Okere An enthusiastic person who is passionate about writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Take heart ni siasa tu - MC Jessy consoles his supporters

Take heart ni siasa tu - MC Jessy consoles his supporters

Amos Kimunya accepts defeat after losing to UDA candidate

Amos Kimunya accepts defeat after losing to UDA candidate

Political bigwigs concede defeat to new entrants

Political bigwigs concede defeat to new entrants

UDA politician David Gikaria freed on bond

UDA politician David Gikaria freed on bond

Karua responds after Ruto beat Raila in her polling station

Karua responds after Ruto beat Raila in her polling station

Embakasi West MP George Theuri concedes defeat, congratulates opponent

Embakasi West MP George Theuri concedes defeat, congratulates opponent

CS Magoha postpones re-opening of schools

CS Magoha postpones re-opening of schools

Didmus Barasa flees the country after DCI escalates manhunt

Didmus Barasa flees the country after DCI escalates manhunt

How many votes did Raila get at Ruto, Uhuru, Karua's polling stations?

How many votes did Raila get at Ruto, Uhuru, Karua's polling stations?

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, political analyst Prof. Herman Manyora and Kenya Kwanza candidate William Ruto

Herman Manyora lists 2 blunders by Ruto camp, predicts landslide victory for Raila

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto with Senator Susan Kihika during campaings in Nakuru on August 5, 2022

Susan Kihika’s sisters publicly disown her, explain reasons in viral clip [Video]

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto during Moses Kuria's launch of the Kiambu County Hustler Fund at the deputy president's official Karen residence, Nairobi County, on June 29, 2022

Ruto finally secures Nyayo stadium after court order

Oscar Sudi commissions poll then deletes after results show Raila beating Ruto

Oscar Sudi commissions poll then deletes after Raila beat Ruto