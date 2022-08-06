Ndindi Nyoro: Why Uhuru and Karua will be the first to congratulate Ruto

Nyoro alleged that Ruto’s will be decisive and claimed without providing evidence that the government's internal exit poll, international organisations and Western countries indicate that Ruto will be the winner.

According to the lawmaker, the margin of Ruto’s victory will be so big that President Uhuru Kenyatta who is the Azimio Council chairman and Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua, will be the first to concede defeat.

Pulse Live Kenya

"President Uhuru Kenyatta will be the first to concede. Not because he will be willing but driven by personal interests. He is heavily invested across the world and wouldn't risk being branded a despot.” Wrote the lawmaker.

"The second person to concede will be Hon Martha Karua. Her stake in these elections is basically almost nothing. She hasn't spent any personal resources. Everything has been done for her by the state. In fact, she is a net gainer as of now - pocketwise," Nyoro added.

The lawmaker maintained that Raila has lost ground in what was traditionally considered his strongholds with DP Ruto making inroads and scooping a sizeable chunk of the votes.

"What is of note is that of the 6.7 million they (Raila's camp) got in 2017, their major blocks outside of South Nyanza were Western where they got 86%, Coast - 84.5% and Lower Eastern - 83% contributing 1 million per block - total 3m vote, has now totally changed. The kind of acceptance and support the Hustler Nation is enjoying in these three regions will change every single dynamic of this election," Nyoro claimed.