Karua's calmness and Gachagua's eloquence stood out during debate - poll

According to 95 per cent of the respondents, Karua from Azimio la Umoja One-Kenya Alliance stood out due to her calmness and composure when responding to questions from the moderators.

Gachagua on the other hand from Kenya Kwanza impressed Kenyans virtue of his eloquence especially when it came to pointing out sources of his wealth.

The survey further revealed that the respondents were impressed by the choice of moderators with voters giving them fairly high ratings - 7/10 (25%) and 8/10 (20%).

The first debate on the day which featured Mutua from Agano Party and Wambui from Roots Party was moderated by Linda Alela of TV47 and John Jacob Kioria of KBC.

The second debate which featured Karua and Gachagua was moderated by Sophia Wanuna of KTN News and James Smart of NTV.

However, respondents expressed their disappointments at the moderators inability to steer the debate towards crucial topics such as inflation and cost of living, employment and corruption.

This GeoPoll rapid survey was conducted on July 21 and 22, sampling responses from 623 Kenyans.

Raila Odinga says he will not take part in the Presidential debate

The report comes just hours before the scheduled Presidential debate set to feature Raila Odinga (Azimio), William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza), Professor George Wajackoyah (Roots Party) and David Mwaura Waihiga (Agano Party).

There's a doubt that former Prime Minister Odinga will take part in the event as his team described the debate as meaningless for Odinga but also specifically pointed out that his competitor, Dr Ruto was not worthy to share a podium with.