Karua's calmness and Gachagua's eloquence stood out during debate - poll

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

95% of the respondents said they watched or listened to the Deputy Presidential Debates

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Rigathi Gachagua (L) shakes hands with running mate of Azimio la Umoja (aspiration to unite) political alliance Martha Karua after the deputy presidential debate held at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa in Nairobi, on July 19, 2022, ahead of August's general elections. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
A new poll has revealed what exactly stood out for Kenyans during the Deputy Presidential debate that featured Rigathi Gachagua, Martha Karua, Ruth Mucheru Mutua and Justina Wambui.

According to 95 per cent of the respondents, Karua from Azimio la Umoja One-Kenya Alliance stood out due to her calmness and composure when responding to questions from the moderators.

Gachagua on the other hand from Kenya Kwanza impressed Kenyans virtue of his eloquence especially when it came to pointing out sources of his wealth.

The survey further revealed that the respondents were impressed by the choice of moderators with voters giving them fairly high ratings - 7/10 (25%) and 8/10 (20%).

Deputy presidential debate candidates Justina Wamae (Roots Party running mate) and Ruth Mutua (Agano Party running mate) on July 19, 2022
READ: 34 million Kenyans watched deputy presidential debates

The first debate on the day which featured Mutua from Agano Party and Wambui from Roots Party was moderated by Linda Alela of TV47 and John Jacob Kioria of KBC.

The second debate which featured Karua and Gachagua was moderated by Sophia Wanuna of KTN News and James Smart of NTV.

However, respondents expressed their disappointments at the moderators inability to steer the debate towards crucial topics such as inflation and cost of living, employment and corruption.

This GeoPoll rapid survey was conducted on July 21 and 22, sampling responses from 623 Kenyans.

A collage photo of Deputy President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga
The report comes just hours before the scheduled Presidential debate set to feature Raila Odinga (Azimio), William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza), Professor George Wajackoyah (Roots Party) and David Mwaura Waihiga (Agano Party).

There's a doubt that former Prime Minister Odinga will take part in the event as his team described the debate as meaningless for Odinga but also specifically pointed out that his competitor, Dr Ruto was not worthy to share a podium with.

"It would be a colossal mistake to reward such a person with a national debate. We will not assist his failing campaign; he can explain himself and his poor record to voters without our help," stated Spokesperson of the Raila Odinga Presidential Campaign Secretariat, Professor Makau Mutua.

READ: Raila Odinga will not face William Ruto in 2022 Presidential Debate

Cyprian Kimutai

Karua's calmness and Gachagua's eloquence stood out during debate - poll

