New polls reveals 5 regions Raila leads in against Ruto

Amos Robi

Raila is leading in five out of the seven regions the poll was undertaken

Mwangi Wa Iria and Raila Odinga during an Azimio rally in Muranga
Mwangi Wa Iria and Raila Odinga during an Azimio rally in Muranga

There is tough race for the presidential seat in the newly released polls by Trends and Insights Africa (TIFA)

The poll shows that Raila is leading in the polls in a narrow margin followed by deputy president William Ruto while George Wajackoyah and David Mwaure follow respectively.

In the polls, Raila is leading with 46.7% while Ruto follows tightly with 44.4%. In the poll Raila leads in five of the seven regions where the survey was conducted while Ruto takes the lead in three. Wajackoyah in the polls has 1.8% whereas David Mwaure has a 0.1%.

Nairobi, Western, Nyanza and South Rift emerged to be largely Raila zones while Ruto has more popularity in the Mount Kenya region and the central Rift region.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) from the poll is the most popular party enjoying a 41% popularity in the country followed by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and the Jubilee party which have a 34% and 7% popularity respectively.

READ: Details of Chebukati's meeting with DCI over suspicious IEBC stickers

TIFA poll results on the presidential candidates
TIFA poll results on the presidential candidates TIFA poll results on the presidential candidates Pulse Live Kenya
TIFA poll results on party popularity
TIFA poll results on party popularity TIFA poll results on party popularity Pulse Live Kenya

In regards to coalitions popularity, the Azimio One Kenya coalition is ahead of the Kenya Kwanza coalition, Azimio enjoys 47% and 42% for Kenya Kwanza.

The polls indicate that the margin between the two top candidates is slim compared to a poll done in mid July. The poll indicated that Raila enjoyed a 42% popularity in the country while Ruto enjoyed a 39% popularity.

READ: Interesting details about plane used to transport ballot papers

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto during Moses Kuria's launch of the Kiambu County Hustler Fund at the deputy president's official Karen residence, Nairobi County, on June 29, 2022
Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto during Moses Kuria's launch of the Kiambu County Hustler Fund at the deputy president's official Karen residence, Nairobi County, on June 29, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Two weeks have since the two top horses draw close in popularity with the elections just ten days shy. The poll further indicated that 80% of Azimio supporters were satisfied with the choice of Martha Karua as the running mate.

62% of Ruto supporters on the other hand were satisfied with the selection of Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate

Amos Robi

