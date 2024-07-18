The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

ODM leadership addresses incident of goons disrupting Kalonzo speech

Amos Robi

Kalonzo was forced to cut short his speech after goons entered the venue forcing everyone out

Goons cutting short Kalonzo's speech
Goons cutting short Kalonzo's speech
  • Goons interrupted the meeting and forced everyone out, including journalists
  • ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna condemned the behaviour and promised action against the disruptors
  • Azimio coalition suspended the address but later issued a statement highlighting resolutions from the meeting

Recommended articles

Division within the Azimio Coalition appears to have deepened further after recent chaotic events during an Azimio meeting.

In the meeting held at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation grounds goons barred Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka from speaking.

Azimio members, including co-principal Raila Odinga, had convened at the . At the conclusion of the meeting, Kalonzo Musyoka was seemingly designated to announce the resolutions passed during the gathering.

However, moments into his address, goons stormed the venue, rudely interrupting the Wiper boss and his entourage with chants of “meeting imeisha; kila mtu atoke nje.”

The goons subsequently turned their attention to journalists covering the briefing, forcefully bundling them out of the venue.

READ: Raila Junior's post causes online storm after father supports Ruto's youth dialogue

Addressing the chaos, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna expressed regret over the incident promising action against those responsible.

"I have learned of the shocking disruption that happened at the tail end of the Azimio PG this afternoon. I left the PG early for the airport and I’m still unclear as to the circumstances of the incident.

"I unreservedly condemn this uncouth behaviour and hope that the coalition takes action against those responsible."

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kalonzo speaks on Mudavadi’s prediction & what he admires in DP Gachagua

Regarding the journlists who were injured, Sifuna said he is taking measures to ensure they are fine.

"I’ve spoken to the chair of the political journalists association Rawlings Otieno who confirms two journalists and a driver from one of the media houses were roughed up in the melee at the Azimio PG. As we await word from the Coalition, I’m taking steps to ensure they are OK. This incident is highly regrettable," Sifuna added,

Following the disruption, Azimio suspended the address but later issued a statement highlighting resolutions from the PG meeting.

A key resolution was the coalition’s firm stance against participating in the proposed broad-based government mooted by President William Ruto in the aftermath of the nationwide demonstrations.

“For the avoidance of doubt the Azimio-OKA coalition will not be part of the proposed broad-based or any other government with the Kenya Kwanza coalition,” stated Azimio.

Raila Odinga, Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka and other Azimio leaders addressing the press on President William Ruto's performance
Raila Odinga, Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka and other Azimio leaders addressing the press on President William Ruto's performance Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mudavadi confirms UDA-ANC merger talks as Ruto's team eyes more options beyond Mt Kenya

Azimio further demanded the immediate apprehension of rogue police officers implicated in the maiming, deaths, and kidnappings of peaceful Kenyan protesters since the start of the Finance Bill demonstrations on June 18, 2024.

They also called for government compensation for those killed by rogue officers in the protests and coverage of all hospital bills for victims of police shootings.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

ODM leadership addresses incident of goons disrupting Kalonzo speech

ODM leadership addresses incident of goons disrupting Kalonzo speech

Driver details High Court Judge's last moments before being found dead

Driver details High Court Judge's last moments before being found dead

Macharia Gaitho's traumatising ordeal in the hands of police & his next move

Macharia Gaitho's traumatising ordeal in the hands of police & his next move

DCI boss Amin speaks after abduction of veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho

DCI boss Amin speaks after abduction of veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho

Nairobi trembles: Moderate magnitude Earthquake sends ripples across city

Nairobi trembles: Moderate magnitude Earthquake sends ripples across city

Ties that bind: Handbag & ID help Kware families identify their slain kin

Ties that bind: Handbag & ID help Kware families identify their slain kin

Kware suspect Collins Khalusha claims coerced confession during court appearance

Kware suspect Collins Khalusha claims coerced confession during court appearance

Rais unatupigania ama tukupige? Residents of Kware speak

Rais unatupigania ama tukupige? Residents of Kware speak

Maandamano Tuesday: 4 confirmed dead as anti-gov't protests rock at least 22 counties
Live

Maandamano Tuesday: 4 confirmed dead as anti-gov't protests rock at least 22 counties

Trending

Goons cutting short Kalonzo's speech

ODM leadership addresses incident of goons disrupting Kalonzo speech

Protesters stage a sit-in along Thika Road demanding justice for the late Denzel Omondi who disappeared on June 25 and his body was later discovered in a Juja quarry [Image Credit: Tobiko Abraham]

Maandamano Tuesday: 4 reasons Kenyans are taking to the streets in protests

Ford Global Fellowship fellows Willie Oeba (2024), Wawira Njiru (2020), John Muthee (2020) and Ashura Michael (2024)

10 Kenyan projects & individuals supported by Ford Foundation