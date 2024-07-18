ODM leadership addresses incident of goons disrupting Kalonzo speech

Division within the Azimio Coalition appears to have deepened further after recent chaotic events during an Azimio meeting.

In the meeting held at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation grounds goons barred Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka from speaking.

Azimio members, including co-principal Raila Odinga, had convened at the . At the conclusion of the meeting, Kalonzo Musyoka was seemingly designated to announce the resolutions passed during the gathering.

However, moments into his address, goons stormed the venue, rudely interrupting the Wiper boss and his entourage with chants of “meeting imeisha; kila mtu atoke nje.”

The goons subsequently turned their attention to journalists covering the briefing, forcefully bundling them out of the venue.

Reactions and condemnations

Addressing the chaos, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna expressed regret over the incident promising action against those responsible.

"I have learned of the shocking disruption that happened at the tail end of the Azimio PG this afternoon. I left the PG early for the airport and I’m still unclear as to the circumstances of the incident.

"I unreservedly condemn this uncouth behaviour and hope that the coalition takes action against those responsible."

Regarding the journlists who were injured, Sifuna said he is taking measures to ensure they are fine.

"I’ve spoken to the chair of the political journalists association Rawlings Otieno who confirms two journalists and a driver from one of the media houses were roughed up in the melee at the Azimio PG. As we await word from the Coalition, I’m taking steps to ensure they are OK. This incident is highly regrettable," Sifuna added,

Azimio’s firm stance

Following the disruption, Azimio suspended the address but later issued a statement highlighting resolutions from the PG meeting.

A key resolution was the coalition’s firm stance against participating in the proposed broad-based government mooted by President William Ruto in the aftermath of the nationwide demonstrations.

“For the avoidance of doubt the Azimio-OKA coalition will not be part of the proposed broad-based or any other government with the Kenya Kwanza coalition,” stated Azimio.

Demands for justice

Azimio further demanded the immediate apprehension of rogue police officers implicated in the maiming, deaths, and kidnappings of peaceful Kenyan protesters since the start of the Finance Bill demonstrations on June 18, 2024.