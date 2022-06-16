RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Uhuru is to blame for Sakaja's woes - Oscar Sudi

Authors:

Irene Okere

Uhuru personally made a call in Uganda which I will soon disclose - Sudi

Oscar Sudi
Oscar Sudi

Kapseret member of parliament Oscar Sudi has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of being liable for Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s degree troubles.

This is after the Commission for University Education (CUE) revoked Sakaja's Ugandan degree from Team University asserting it requires further proof to ascertain the validity of the document.

Sudi expressed himself in a statement claiming the president made a phone call to an unknown person who he will soon reveal.

“Uhuru Kenyatta is pushing Sakaja Johnson to the wall. He personally made a call in Uganda, which I will soon disclose,” said Sudi.

The Kapseret MP is anticipating the court's decisions and trusts that justice will prevail after the Nairobi Senator filed a case at the High Court challenging CUE’s decision to revoke recognition of his degree, saying it was done unfairly.

“Regardless of this scheme we know that the court will serve justice to Sakaja. IEBC should stand firm and maintain the status quo,” He said.

Furthermore, Sudi also demanded impartiality stating that Raila Odinga should also be subjected to the same scrutiny as Sakaja with his degree from Magdeburg University, Germany as the law instructed.

“The law is very clear. The same people who were pushing for CoK are the ones opposing its provision now. The same scrutiny being subjected to Johnson Sakaja should apply to everyone including Raila Odinga with his degree from Magdeburg, Germany,” said Sudi.

