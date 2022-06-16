Uhuru is to blame for Sakaja's woes - Oscar Sudi

This is after the Commission for University Education (CUE) revoked Sakaja's Ugandan degree from Team University asserting it requires further proof to ascertain the validity of the document.

Sudi expressed himself in a statement claiming the president made a phone call to an unknown person who he will soon reveal.

“Uhuru Kenyatta is pushing Sakaja Johnson to the wall. He personally made a call in Uganda, which I will soon disclose,” said Sudi.

The Kapseret MP is anticipating the court's decisions and trusts that justice will prevail after the Nairobi Senator filed a case at the High Court challenging CUE’s decision to revoke recognition of his degree, saying it was done unfairly.

“Regardless of this scheme we know that the court will serve justice to Sakaja. IEBC should stand firm and maintain the status quo,” He said.

Furthermore, Sudi also demanded impartiality stating that Raila Odinga should also be subjected to the same scrutiny as Sakaja with his degree from Magdeburg University, Germany as the law instructed.