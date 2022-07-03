Video of Oscar Sudi explaining why he is happy with Sakaja’s degree problems goes viral

While addressing the public in Uasin Gishu on Saturday, Sudi stated that he is happy with the recent turn of events that made him realize that he is not the only politician with questionable papers.

Sudi lamented that for a long time, the media and investigative agencies have been on his case over allegations fake academic papers only for a simple investigation to show that a number of politicians, some of whom had been laughing at him actually do not have verifiable academic papers.

"They have now said that Sakaja does not have papers, so and so does not have papers - now we cannot even tell who has them. So these people have only been frustrating me in court yet we are many," Sudi stated amidst cheers from the excited crowd.

Bigger names caught up in the academic papers fiasco

He claimed that the net also caught bigger names, confessing that he liked it when leaders were challenged to provide evidence that they had gone to school.

"Even Tinga doesn't have papers. I particularly loved it when they asked him to provide evidence of those he went to school with. In fact, I am better off because if called upon, I can produce some of my classmates,” the lawmaker said.

Pulse Live Kenya

He added that he is concerned that he may have been suffering alone with the tag of “fake papers” when the number of leaders who belong to the group is actually higher and he will soon do a personal enquiry on some of the leaders.

The only one with good papers

Sudi alleged that Baringo Senator Gideon Moi lacked papers just like him and also questioned President Uhuru Kenyatta’s papers.

According to the lawmaker, he has so far confirmed that Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula is the only one with good papers.

"Gideon also doesn't have papers like me and we are even looking at Uhuru's. I have begun an enquiry and the only one with good papers is Wetangula.

"If you listen to him speak in English, his diction tells you that his papers are legitimate, but all these others we are in the same group. It is not that I lack the certificates, I do, but they claim that they are questionable," he added.