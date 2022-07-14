Pastor Ng'ang'a goes after Professor Wajakoyah over his weed agenda

Ng’ang’a sounded a tough warming at the Presidential hopeful, stating that he would not allow him to destroy the future generation with weed.

He added that Wajakoyah has been misleading young people with calls to legalize Marijuana.

“Unasema sasa Kenya tupande Bangi? Ulaaniwe na ufe kabla ya siku zako. Koma. Hata mimi niko na haki ya kuongea na nian sema katika jina la Yesu, hamtaleta laana Kenya ya kuuwa watoto na Bangi. Hapa, mimi sitafanya maandamano kwa barabara ati kilomita kumi kuombea hilo jambo, niko na uwezo was kusema and I will control it from here. Nitakupiga na kitu hujai kuona sababu you don’t care but tutakuonyesha so that you care,” Apostle James Ng’ang’a said.

Apostle James Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Centre Pulse Live Kenya

Pastor Rev. Tony Kiamah lashes out at Wajakoyah

At the same time, River of God Church Lead Pastor Rev. Tony Kiamah also lashed out at Wajakoyah - asking him to refrain from promoting marijuana in his campaigns. He mentioned that he grew up in Nairobi’s Eastlands area and witnessed first-hand the damages of bhang and therefore will never advocate for it.

“Wajakoyah has been moving a narrative that bangi or cannabis should be legalized. The damage that that narrative is doing is that young people now feel empowered to smoke weed, now they are publicly smoking it on the streets. I need to remind you here young people that, weed is not vegetable, and it destroys lives.

"Wajakoyah said with his own mouth that he has never smoked weed, but wants people’s children to smoke that drug; that if he’s elected, he will purify State House with weed that day,” Pastor Rev. Tony Kiamah remarked.

Kiamah added; “I want to send a message to Wajakoyah, that God is against you, and our children will not smoke weed, in Jesus name”.

Pastor T Mwangi Weighs in on Wajakoyah's Manifesto

Just the other day, popular city Evangelist Pastor T Mwangi also weighed into George Wajackoyah’s Manifesto and Marijuana legalization – saying most of his promises are not practical.

The gospel rapper turned pastor said the cropping up of Wajackoyah in this year’s general election was historical as there was a new leader who spoke a language young people understood.

“Government institutions have been compromised to the point young people don’t believe in politics anymore. Young people feel they would rather vote for Wajackoyah rather than the same people who have been in power all along,” Pastor T noted

T said an era of value politics was on the way insisting tribal politics was going to be killed by generation Z.

Pulse Live Kenya

“There is a generation coming that doesn’t recognize tribe, this generation has recognized that no politician makes no sense for them but the coming of Wajackoyah makes sense for them as he speaks a language they understand,” noted Pastor T.