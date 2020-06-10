Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika has criticized Gender and Public Service Cabinet Secretary Prof. Margaret Kobia over her statement on the impeachment of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

In a tweet, the Nakuru Senator wondered why the CS did not write a similar letter when she was being removed from parliamentary leadership roles alongside Hon. Cecily Mbarire.

She went on to state that perhaps it was time for them to send CS Kobia naked pictures for her to stand and defend them like she has done for Governor Waiguru.

“Wondering if a similar letter from @CSMargaretKobia 4 @CecilyMbarire & I got lost in the mail? Could the Ministry of Gender not be aware that we are women too? Cess, perhaps it’s time for you & I to send Kobia our naked pics then she might stand up for us against the bully too,” wrote Susan Kihika.

Gender and Public Service CS Prof Margaret Kobia on Wednesday morning walked herself into trouble with a controversial statement on the impeachment of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

Prof Kobia released a strong-worded statement where he condemned Kirinyaga MCAs for going forward to impeach their Governor despite a court order staying the process.

The CS further claimed that the motion against Waiguru was carried out by people who do not value strong women leadership.

