The race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta is heating up with Peter Kenneth forming a new team.

The former Gatanga lawmaker has launched a secretariat to steer his campaigns after a series of meetings with ODM party leader Raila Odinga held at Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary General Francis Atwoli’s Isinya home in Kajiado County.

The team will be tasked with revamping the Democratic Congress (DC) party which will hand the former Gatanga lawmaker the much-needed leverage to negotiate alliances.

Plans are underway to revamp the party’s 24 offices spread across the country to give it a national appeal.

A recent meeting at Francis Atwoli's home

The Nairobi office will be the nerve center of Kenneth’s operations.

At the center of the new team is Tom Mboya Jr, the last-born son of independence minister Tom Mboya who will serve as its chairman.

Kenneth will also deploy his troops online in the quest for votes with plans underway to launch the PK hub to coordinate his online activities.

Reports indicate that the PK hub will be launched this week.

Closeness with Uhuru

Kenneth made it clear that he will be banking on President Uhuru Kenyatta even as the race heats up in an interview with Sunday Nation.

“My closeness to the President (is) a significant asset in the 2022 succession politics” Kenneth said.

“We need not read too much in the two of us striking a cooperation formula. The President has never been my political enemy and we have remained close. I hear others say I contested against him in 2013, yet the two of us are democrats.

“Everything starts as a rumour but the end result is more important. Let us wait and see how it turns out,” he added.

File image of Peter Kenneth with President Uhuru Kenyatta

Kenneth who contested for the Presidency in 2013 will be banking on his record as a man of integrity to woo voters as he is among those riddled with least scandals.