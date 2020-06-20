A meeting by a section of Western Kenya MPs and which was to be presided over by Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday, 20 June 2020 was cut short after police moved in to disperse the attendants.

The MPs who included Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa and Bonny Khalwale had convened at the home of Malulu Injendi, waiting for the arrival of the DP when their party was brought to an abrupt end by police officers.

A teargas canister lobbed at the meeting that was brought to an abrupt end

A confrontation ensued in which the Kimilili MP told off the police officers, maintaining that they were observing social distancing.

"We are sitting 1.5 metres apart. you cannot disrupt this meeting where everybody is observing the rules. The homestead is big and there are more than 15 people in the compound, you can't expect others to vacate," The agitated MP is heard firing back.

Below is the video of the drama that unfolded at the meeting.