Funniest reactions to Sakaja-Igathe debate

Participants taking part in the debate may have focused on matters education, sanitation and the economy for example but Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) chose to highlight the comedic highs and lows of the one hour 30 minutes long debate.

For Kenyans, there's not a single issue that was not poked fun of. From Sakaja showing up late for the debate to one of the moderators, Zubeidah Kananu's taking part in a verbal argument with a candidate. Below are some hilarious tweets worth mentioning:

Many Kenyans have referenced Igathe as an astute businessman but Twitter user @Son_of_Laikipia found the hilarious side of Sakaja's comment, when he questioned the former why he resigned as the county's Deputy Governor, five months after being elected.

The English phrase of to beat a dead dog albeit phrased differently by Igathe also appeared to tickle the fancy of Twitter user @msgeebaby_.

Despite the debate being political, football fans were not left out. According to @EricNjiiru, the former CEO of Vivo Energy is similar to fans of English Premier League (EPL) side Arsenal who keep referencing their 2003–04 unbeaten squad, popularly referred to as The Invincibles.

Of late, there has been arguments on social media as to the differences between Millennials and Generation Z especially at work. @herine_lando pointed out that current Nairobi Senator, Sakaja used a phrase Gen Z's frequently use, "we have receipts."

The phrase, commonly used during arguments usually refers to one producing evidence that one may utilise to win any arguments.

As the debate progressed into the latter stages, Kenyans noticed how Igathe frequently mentioned Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance flagbearer Raila Odinga and his running-mate Martha Karua.

It appears, Sakaja and user @Shad_khalif noticed it too and poked fun at the way Igathe would at times shift away from breaking down his plans for residents of Nairobi and begin campaigning for his party's Presidential candidate.