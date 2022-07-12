RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Funniest reactions to Sakaja-Igathe debate

Cyprian Kimutai

From Zubeidah bickering with Sakaja to Igathe calling Sakaja a dead dog, twitter was lit

Nairobi gubernatorial candidates Polycarp Igathe of Jubilee party (L) and Johnson Sakaja of UDA party (R) react after taking part in the Nairobi Gubernatorial Debate held at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) on July 11, 2022.
Nairobi gubernatorial candidates Polycarp Igathe of Jubilee party (L) and Johnson Sakaja of UDA party (R) react after taking part in the Nairobi Gubernatorial Debate held at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) on July 11, 2022.

The Nairobi gubernatorial debate between Jubilee Party candidate Polycarp Igathe and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Johnson Sakaja brought out the funniest side of Twitter.

Participants taking part in the debate may have focused on matters education, sanitation and the economy for example but Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) chose to highlight the comedic highs and lows of the one hour 30 minutes long debate.

For Kenyans, there's not a single issue that was not poked fun of. From Sakaja showing up late for the debate to one of the moderators, Zubeidah Kananu's taking part in a verbal argument with a candidate. Below are some hilarious tweets worth mentioning:

READ: Nairobi governor candidates to take part gubernatorial debate on Monday, July 11

Many Kenyans have referenced Igathe as an astute businessman but Twitter user @Son_of_Laikipia found the hilarious side of Sakaja's comment, when he questioned the former why he resigned as the county's Deputy Governor, five months after being elected.

The English phrase of to beat a dead dog albeit phrased differently by Igathe also appeared to tickle the fancy of Twitter user @msgeebaby_.

READ: The first-tier candidates face off in Nairobi Gubernatorial debate

Despite the debate being political, football fans were not left out. According to @EricNjiiru, the former CEO of Vivo Energy is similar to fans of English Premier League (EPL) side Arsenal who keep referencing their 2003–04 unbeaten squad, popularly referred to as The Invincibles.

Of late, there has been arguments on social media as to the differences between Millennials and Generation Z especially at work. @herine_lando pointed out that current Nairobi Senator, Sakaja used a phrase Gen Z's frequently use, "we have receipts."

The phrase, commonly used during arguments usually refers to one producing evidence that one may utilise to win any arguments.

As the debate progressed into the latter stages, Kenyans noticed how Igathe frequently mentioned Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance flagbearer Raila Odinga and his running-mate Martha Karua.

READ: Nairobi Gubernatorial aspirant Polycarp Igathe responds to viral memes

It appears, Sakaja and user @Shad_khalif noticed it too and poked fun at the way Igathe would at times shift away from breaking down his plans for residents of Nairobi and begin campaigning for his party's Presidential candidate.

One of the memorable highlights from the event held at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) was also the back and forth between moderator Zubeidah Kananu and Sakaja as perfectly pointed out by @ImJacobTheTruth.

READ: 31 areas at risk of election postponement IEBC says

Cyprian Kimutai

