RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Igathe, Omanga concede defeat in Nairobi

Authors:

Amos Robi

Only the governor's post went to the Kenya Kwanza coalition in the county top leadership elections

Jubilee politician Polycarp Igathe and UDA politician Millicent Omanga
Jubilee politician Polycarp Igathe and UDA politician Millicent Omanga

Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant under the Jubilee party Polycarp Igathe has conceded defeat to Johnson Sakaja who has been declared governor-elect by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Igathe said the electorate had spoken and that he respected their decision, he went ahead to congratulate Sakaja for his victory in the race for the capital's leadership.

“I accept the decision of the people of Nairobi and thank all our supporters. The Governor of Nairobi is His Excellency Johnson Sakaja. Congratulations! God bless Kenya,” Igathe said in his statement.

Governor elect Johnson Sakaja while receiving his certificate at the county tallying centre in Kasarani lauded Igathe for a worthy contention for the seat saying he displayed a high level of political maturity.

Johnson Sakaja and James Muchiri
Johnson Sakaja and James Muchiri Johnson Sakaja and James Muchiri Pulse Live Kenya

READ: IEBC rectifies error that gave Ruto 10,000 extra votes and reduced Raila's by 100

Sakaja who was running on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket thanked the electorate in Nairobi saying he was going to deliver on what the leadership in the country has been short of.

“The results of this election speaks volumes about our country, this country is yearning for leadership and this country is yearning for inspirational leadership because the turn out voters has been low, this is something we are looking to deliver,” Sakaja said.

Sakaja acknowledged his predecessors saying that he understood the challenges they faced and was going to learn from them. The governor elect promised to revert the responsibilities which have been transferred to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) back to the county government.

“I want to affirm that from the day we are sworn all the functions of the county government under the fourth schedule shall be reverted to the county government,” Sakaja stated.

Edwin Sifuna during campaign
Edwin Sifuna during campaign Edwin Sifuna during campaign Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Details of Uhuru’s call with U.S Secretary Of State

Sakaja clinched the top garnering 699,392 votes, while Igathe came in second with 573,516 votes.

The senate seat was clinched by Edwin Sifuna who got 716,876 votes as UDA’s Margaret Wanjiru came in second with 554, 091 votes. Esther Passaris of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) retained her Woman Representative seat after getting 698,929 votes while her main competitor Millicent Omanga of the UDA Party came second with 586,246 votes.

Omanga has since conceded defeat and congratulated her opponent.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris during the final Azimio election campain rally at the Kasarani Stadium on August 6, 2022
Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris during the final Azimio election campain rally at the Kasarani Stadium on August 6, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Disputed 2022 gubernatorial elections [List]

“I want to thank the people of Nairobi who voted for me & those who didn't. I accept the results even though they're not in my favour. Esther Passaris has won, she deserves our support & prayers as she steers the office of Woman Rep for the next 5 years. May God bless our country,” Omanga said.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Presidential candidate concedes defeat, endorses William Ruto

Presidential candidate concedes defeat, endorses William Ruto

Raila's 1st public address as Kenyans await 2022 presidential election result [Video]

Raila's 1st public address as Kenyans await 2022 presidential election result [Video]

Igathe, Omanga concede defeat in Nairobi

Igathe, Omanga concede defeat in Nairobi

Revealed: Details of missing IEBC official’s last phone call with family

Revealed: Details of missing IEBC official’s last phone call with family

Sakaja wins in Nairobi as Azimio takes Senator and Woman Representative

Sakaja wins in Nairobi as Azimio takes Senator and Woman Representative

Disputed 2022 gubernatorial elections [List]

Disputed 2022 gubernatorial elections [List]

Details of Uhuru’s call with U.S Secretary Of State

Details of Uhuru’s call with U.S Secretary Of State

IEBC rectifies error that gave Ruto 10,000 extra votes and reduced Raila's by 100

IEBC rectifies error that gave Ruto 10,000 extra votes and reduced Raila's by 100

CS Peter Munya issues new statement on maize flour subsidy

CS Peter Munya issues new statement on maize flour subsidy

Trending

Johnson Sakaja

Sakaja cries foul after Chiloba shuts down parallel tallying portal

George Theuri and William Ruto at a past rally

Embakasi West MP George Theuri concedes defeat, congratulates opponent

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, political analyst Prof. Herman Manyora and Kenya Kwanza candidate William Ruto

Herman Manyora lists 2 blunders by Ruto camp, predicts landslide victory for Raila

Mike Sonko being whisked away after confrontation with Hassan Joho

Drama in Mombasa after Joho clashes with Sonko