Igathe, Omanga concede defeat in Nairobi

Igathe said the electorate had spoken and that he respected their decision, he went ahead to congratulate Sakaja for his victory in the race for the capital's leadership.

“I accept the decision of the people of Nairobi and thank all our supporters. The Governor of Nairobi is His Excellency Johnson Sakaja. Congratulations! God bless Kenya,” Igathe said in his statement.

Governor elect Johnson Sakaja while receiving his certificate at the county tallying centre in Kasarani lauded Igathe for a worthy contention for the seat saying he displayed a high level of political maturity.

Sakaja who was running on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket thanked the electorate in Nairobi saying he was going to deliver on what the leadership in the country has been short of.

“The results of this election speaks volumes about our country, this country is yearning for leadership and this country is yearning for inspirational leadership because the turn out voters has been low, this is something we are looking to deliver,” Sakaja said.

Sakaja acknowledged his predecessors saying that he understood the challenges they faced and was going to learn from them. The governor elect promised to revert the responsibilities which have been transferred to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) back to the county government.

“I want to affirm that from the day we are sworn all the functions of the county government under the fourth schedule shall be reverted to the county government,” Sakaja stated.

Sakaja clinched the top garnering 699,392 votes, while Igathe came in second with 573,516 votes.

The senate seat was clinched by Edwin Sifuna who got 716,876 votes as UDA’s Margaret Wanjiru came in second with 554, 091 votes. Esther Passaris of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) retained her Woman Representative seat after getting 698,929 votes while her main competitor Millicent Omanga of the UDA Party came second with 586,246 votes.

Omanga has since conceded defeat and congratulated her opponent.

