Pray for me, Ndindi and Ichungwa, our lives are in danger - Gachagua

Speaking on the campaign trail in Nyeri County, Gachagua requested his supporters to pray for him claiming that President Uhuru Kenyatta held a meeting with elders at Nakuru with the aim of dealing with the three of them.

“At the moment you should pray for me and those supporting William Ruto, I have information that Uhuru whom we assisted to ascend to presidency convened a meeting where he vowed to deal with us, however, I want to tell him that he should leave us alone since the community will not change their support for Ruto,” he stated.

Justifying his claim Gachagua highlighted that he has noticed that he is being trailed by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers after the agency revealed the tricks he allegedly used to launder looted “taxpayers’ money in the fraudulent tender deal".

The agency opened an investigation after the High Court ordered Sh202 million belonging to Mathira MP accounts to be frozen and surrendered to the government.

“The reason why am saying that my life is in danger is due to the fact that characters are following me, a recent case being in Nakuru but am not afraid I will pay the ultimate price,” said Gachagua.

In a lengthy statement, the DCI recounted that the Mathira MP enlisted the services of several youth and women groups who he pushed to register 20 companies and open accounts with a local financial institution.