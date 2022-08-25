RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

President-elect Ruto attends Sakaja's swearing-in [Photos]

Irene Okere

President elect William Ruto at Sakaja swearing in ceremony
President-elect William Ruto on Thursday graced the swearing-in ceremony of the Nairobi governor-elect Johnson Sakaja at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC)

The president-elect was accompanied to the event by his family, elected Members of Parliament, Members of the County Assembly, Senator, and Woman Representative.

The Swearing-in ceremony presided over by Justice Roselyn Aburili kicked off at 10:00 am when the outgoing Governor Ann Kananu to handed over power to the governor-elect.

Justice Caroline Kabucho swore in Sakaja’s deputy, James Muchiri.

The incumbent Nairobi Senator floored Polycarp Igathe of the Jubilee party who was also the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party candidate in the recent elections held on 9th August.

Sakaja swearing at the KICC
Sakaja garnered 699,392 votes while Igathe had 576,516 votes.

Sakaja becomes Nairobi's fourth governor after Evans Kidero (2013-2017), Mike Sonko (2017-2020), and Ann Kananu (2021-2022)

In a recent interview Sakaja revealed that the August 9, General Election cost him Sh15 million.

Sakaja said in an interview with Citizen TV’s Waihiga Mwaura that he used the money to pay agents during the day of the election.

He broke down that on voting day, he stationed about 3,543 agents across all the polling stations in Nairobi county.

Johnson Sakaja
"We need to have an electronic transmission for our polls. I have just finished sorting out my agents. It cost me Sh15 million," Sakaja revealed.

He also explained that the money only catered for a day's work and his agents volunteered after the tallying took longer than he had anticipated.

Irene Okere

