Ruto's responses to be filed at the Supreme Court today

Irene Okere

President-elect William Ruto is today expected to file his responses to the nine presidential election petitions at the Supreme Court challenging his election as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s successor.

William Ruto speaking at Bomas of Kenya
In a statement, one of the president-elect's lawyers confirmed that Ruto's response to the petitions will be submitted physically to the apex court's sub-registry at the Milimani Law Courts by 11:00 a.m. Friday.

The responses will be filed tomorrow (August 26) by 11:00 a.m,” People Daily has reported.

William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua with their spouses at Bomas of Kenya
This is after Azimio-One Kenya coalition party flagbearer, Raila Odinga, and his running mate Martha Karua through their legal team led by Senior Counsel James Orengo filed the petition challenging the declaration of Deputy President William Ruto as the President-elect.

Azimio la Umoja principals carry the presidential petition files at the Milimani Law Courts
In his petition, Raila Odinga is expecting 23 declarations from the judges against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissions (IEBC), its chairman Wafula Chebukati and William Ruto.

The law gives the respondents named in the petition which include the President-elect and IEBC four days to file a response to all the petitions filed to challenge the outcome of the election.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission as a respondent on Wednesday filed documents requested by the petitioners challenging the presidential election results.

IEBC officials and its lawyers delivered the documents to the Milimani Law Courts where the Supreme Court will be hearing and determining the case.

Among the paperwork submitted are copies of all the documents used to declare the results such as Forms 34A, Forms 34B and Form 34c.

IEBC files reponse to presidential election petitions at the Supreme Court
In his petition, Raila Odinga named IEBC as the first respondent and also included chairman Wafula Chebukati as well as his six other commissioners.

Both parties will be given two days to ask the judges to make specific orders to help their cases, by commanding something to be done or prohibiting it.

This will be followed by applications by third parties to be enjoined as friends of the court (amicus curiae), which is expected to take one day.

