Ruto visits Uhuru’s backyard for the first thanksgiving service

Ruto is currently attending his first thanksgiving service at Gathiru-ini PCEA church, in Githunguri.

The president-elect was flanked by several Kenya Kwanza leaders, including his deputy Rigathi Gachagua and will be back in the region, to worship with the congregation and thank them for the overwhelming support he received which propelled him to victory.

Ruto has attributed his victory to God, explaining that he beat all odds to emerge the winner and the voice of the Kenyan voters was loud and clear in the elections.

The president-elect has cut the image of a God-fearing leader, participating in fundraisers across the country and hosting delegations of church leaders.

It is also from the church that Ruto mounted an assault on his main competitor, Raila Odinga after the latter accused him of splashing millions in harambees across the country, questioning Ruto’s source of wealth.

He was declared the winner of a hotly-contested election whose results left the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission divided.

Ruto garnered 7,176,141 votes, against Raila Odinga’s 6,942,930 votes and was declared the president-elect by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

The results were however disowned by four IEBC commissioners who maintained that Chebukati acted unilaterally.

Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Justus Nyangaya, and Irene Masit accused Chebukati of flouting the law and using erroneous results to declare Ruto the winner of the contest.

"Some things need to be put out there as you can see the four of us are here and not at Bomas where the results are going to be announced because of the opaque nature of how this phase has been handled.