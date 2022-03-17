Uhuru catches traders unawares after driving himself to Kenyatta Market [Photos & Video]

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Uhuru's impromptu Nyama Choma date with Kenyatta Market traders

President Uhuru Kenyatta catches traders unawares after driving himself to Kenyatta Market

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday evening made a surprise visit to Kenyatta Market in Nairobi, where he spoke with the residents and enjoyed some nyama choma.

President Kenyatta drove himself to the busy market in his black Mercedes Benz G Wagon.

The impromptu visit caught many traders unawares as they struggled to take selfies and engage with the head of state.

In his address, President Kenyatta defended his pact with ODM leader Raila Odinga and enumerated many of his government’s successes.

"We have made an agreement with your chairman that there are areas that need lights for those working 24 hours without fear.

As of tomorrow, I will send people who will look into the problem. So there are those who keep insisting that my government has not delivered on its promises. Is it true or false?" the head of state posed to the crowd which shouted in the affirmative.

He asked the traders to ignore leaders who he said were focused on insulting his legacy, in a thinly veiled attack on Deputy President William Ruto.

"This is what I have been able to deliver and you can see for yourself. That's why we want a successive government that will complete the remaining part left by my administration.

"Let those who keep on insulting me continue. On our part, we shall join hands with like-minded people in order to ensure that there's unity amongst us. This is why we joined forces with the ODM leader Raila Odinga. Let's leave those who keep on abusing people," President Kenyatta added.

President Kenyatta also encouraged citizens not to allow political troublemakers to stir tribal animosity during this tense campaign season.

"I urge you not to allow inciters to spread hate, let's find amicable solutions to problems and spread peace instead,” President Kenyatta told the traders.

Meanwhile, the head of state is expected to meet with elected leaders from the Mt Kenya region at State House on Friday, March 18.

The agenda of the meeting is yet to be revealed but MPs, Senators and Governors are expected to attend the meeting.

On the same day, DP Ruto will be making a tour of Uhuru’s home village of Ichaweri in Gatundu South Constituency.

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

