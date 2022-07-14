Uhuru awards family members, Kanze Dena & Atwoli top state honours

The president announced honouring the Kenyans with the top state honours via a special gazette notice dated July 8, 2022.

Amongst those awarded are his close family members - nephew Jomo Gecaga and his niece Nana Gecaga.

Jomo who was his personal assistant was awarded the third class recognition of the highest honour in Kenya (Moran of the Order of the Golden Heart (MGH)) and Nana Gecaga, the current Chief Executive Officer of Kenya International Convection Centre received a second class recognition under the third highest honour (Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (EBS)).

The awards are usually granted in recognition to ones effort in serving the country.

The other prominent Kenyans who were awarded included State House spokesperson Kanze Dena Mararo. Kanze was recognised with a Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS), while Nation Media Group's John Kamau was warded Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (MBS).

Other notable names who were awarded are; First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, Paul Ndung’u, former State House chief of Staff Nzioka Waita, court of appeal President Daniel Musinga, court of appeal Judge Isaac Lenaola and principal administrative secretary in the office of the President, Kennedy Kihara.

Head of Aga Khan University medical college professor Lukoye Atwoli, KNEC CEO David Njengere and the Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo were also awarded with Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (MBS).

"Lovely surprise to learn today that President Uhuru Kenyatta conferred on me and several colleagues the award of Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (M.B.S.) in a Special Gazette issue dated 8th July 2022," Professor Lukoye remarked.

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi who has been working at State House as a political advisor, received the award for the Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (EBS)

"Many thanks to President Uhuru Kenyatta for the award of the Order of the Elder of the Burning Spear (EBS). As a fellow Political Scientist and my senior in the discipline, he has also been my practical teacher and mentor. I share this award with my clever team at State House," Mutahi wrote.