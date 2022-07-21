Journalists who will moderate presidential debate unveiled

Journalist Ken Mijiungu Pulse Live Kenya

The second tier which will see candidates whose ratings are above 5% in the recent polls face-off Raila Odinga and William Ruto, will be moderated by Yvonne Okwara of Citizen Tv and Eric Latiff of Spice FM and KTN news.

Panels discussions for both debates will be spearheaded by Joe Ageyo of NTV.

The head of the presidential debate secretariat Clifford Machoka has assured that the selected moderators went through a strict procedure before being chosen.

“The moderators have been selected based on rigorous criteria that, among other things endear principles of impartiality, fairness and objectivity, a strong understanding of the Kenyan political landscape and the major issues in this election,” said Machoka in his statement.

He further caution the selected journalists against sharing questions with the candidates and engaging with any campaign teams.

“Under the presidential debate rules, the moderators will select the questions to be asked and shall not share the same with candidates. They will not meet with any of the campaign teams or the candidates,” Machoka added.

The debate will be held at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) Karen.