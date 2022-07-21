RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Journalists who will moderate presidential debate unveiled

Irene Okere

The presidential debate secretariat has announced the journalists who will moderate the presidential debate slated for Tuesday, July 26, 2022

PRESIDENTIAL-DEBATE-BANNERS
PRESIDENTIAL-DEBATE-BANNERS

The presidential debate is set to be conducted in two tiers, the first one putting candidates whose popularity ratings are below 5% which will feature George Wajackoyah of Roots Party and David Mwaure of Agano will be moderated by Smriti Vidyarthi of NTV and Ken Mijungu of KTN News.

Journalist Ken Mijiungu
Journalist Ken Mijiungu
Smriti Vidyarthi
Smriti Vidyarthi

The second tier which will see candidates whose ratings are above 5% in the recent polls face-off Raila Odinga and William Ruto, will be moderated by Yvonne Okwara of Citizen Tv and Eric Latiff of Spice FM and KTN news.

Eric Lattif
Eric Lattif
Yvonne Okwara
Yvonne Okwara

Panels discussions for both debates will be spearheaded by Joe Ageyo of NTV.

Joe Ageyo
Joe Ageyo

The head of the presidential debate secretariat Clifford Machoka has assured that the selected moderators went through a strict procedure before being chosen.

“The moderators have been selected based on rigorous criteria that, among other things endear principles of impartiality, fairness and objectivity, a strong understanding of the Kenyan political landscape and the major issues in this election,” said Machoka in his statement.

He further caution the selected journalists against sharing questions with the candidates and engaging with any campaign teams.

“Under the presidential debate rules, the moderators will select the questions to be asked and shall not share the same with candidates. They will not meet with any of the campaign teams or the candidates,” Machoka added.

The debate will be held at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) Karen.

The Deputy presidential debate was moderated by journalists, Linda Alela of TV47 and John Jacob Kioria of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) and the second tier candidates were moderated by Sophia Wanuna of KTN News and James Smart of NTV.

Irene Okere Irene Okere An enthusiastic person who is passionate about writing.

