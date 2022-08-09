Videos and photos seen by this writer, captures voters running battles with police officers as they burn tires and block roads in some parts of the Constituency.

The protests are said to have happened near the polling station at Mercy Njeri primary school.

The returning officer announced the suspension of elections for the Member of Parliament (MP), after a mix up in ballot papers was reported.

Protests in Rongai after suspension of parliamentary election Pulse Live Kenya

Credible information indicates that the MP ballot papers were mixed with those for Kuresoi South, forcing the returning officer to suspend the exercise.

However, elections for all the other elective posts is still ongoing.

On Monday, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson, Wafula Chebukati, suspended election for members of the National Assembly in Pokot South and Kacheliba constituencies due to errors on ballot papers.

At the same time, Chebukati, suspended elections for the gubernatorial positions in Mombasa and Kakamega counties after errors were found on the ballot papers for the respective positions.