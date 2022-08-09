Protests in Rongai after suspension of parliamentary election

A section of electorates in Rongai Constituency, Nakuru County have staged demos after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) through it's returning officer suspended election for member of the National Assembly over a mix up.
Videos and photos seen by this writer, captures voters running battles with police officers as they burn tires and block roads in some parts of the Constituency.
The protests are said to have happened near the polling station at Mercy Njeri primary school.
The returning officer announced the suspension of elections for the Member of Parliament (MP), after a mix up in ballot papers was reported.
Credible information indicates that the MP ballot papers were mixed with those for Kuresoi South, forcing the returning officer to suspend the exercise.
However, elections for all the other elective posts is still ongoing.
On Monday, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson, Wafula Chebukati, suspended election for members of the National Assembly in Pokot South and Kacheliba constituencies due to errors on ballot papers.
At the same time, Chebukati, suspended elections for the gubernatorial positions in Mombasa and Kakamega counties after errors were found on the ballot papers for the respective positions.
Speaking on Monday around 8:30 pm, Azimio la Umoja Secretary General and Suna East MP Junet Mohammed expressed displeasure with IEBC’s decision, alleging that it was a calculated mischief meant to frustrate Azimio in their strongholds.
