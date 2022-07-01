Rachel Ruto gives Kenyans 2 assurances in campaign for husband DP Ruto

This is after the Kenya Kwanza flagbearer officially unveiled his Sh1 trillion manifesto at the Kasarani Stadium on June 30.

Mrs Ruto praised her husband assuring Kenyans that he will listen to their grievances and that he has knowledge of what the country needs.

"You have William's ear. From all regions of the country. He is prepared and understands what needs to be done. Kenyans, you now hold the levers of power. With your vote, make your voices heard," said Rachel.

Deputy President William Ruto and his wife Rachel Ruto during the launch of Kenya Kwanza Manifesto at Kasarani Stadium. Pulse Live Kenya

The spouse of the deputy president of Kenya has also hailed the Kenya Kwanza manifesto affirming that it has the potential to lead this country to achieve the economic liberation it has been yearning for the past years.

"The Kenya Kwanza Manifesto is an inspiring and well-researched invitation to alter our economy and society as a whole. It serves as a guide for how we will overcome the economic catastrophe we are currently experiencing and forge a new social fabric," Ruto's wife stated.

The Kenya Kwanza manifesto entails seven pillars, among them; agriculture, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), housing and settlement, healthcare as well as a digital superhighway and a creative economy, Ruto assured Kenyans that if elected his government would focus on seven key areas.

He told the nation that his administration would spend Sh1 trillion during his first term to implement his agenda with the four implementation matrices namely quick wins, short term, medium-term and long term.