In a fiery speech in which he took a swipe at Deputy President William Ruto, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader has given the clearest indication yet that he will be on the ballot come 2022.

Addressing thousands of his supporters in Mombasa, Odinga who was flanked by Mombasa governor Hassan Joho made it clear that he still has the energy, hinting at taking another stab at the presidency in 2022.

“Baba hajachoka, ako tayari, je mko tayari?” Affirmed Odinga.

He urged Kenyans to dismiss thieves who loot public resources only to present the same looted funds in churches and harambees as donations.

“Kwa hivo mwachane na wale wezi ambao wanahujumu mali ya wananchi…wakishaiba, wanaingia kanisani eti anatoa kwa Mungu…eti yeye ni mkarimu…anarudi nayo pande hii ingine eti anatoa mchango ya wheelbarrow”.

“Huyo ni kama yule ambaye anataka kuchinja kuku, anachukua mahindi anaita kuku…kuku anakula mahindi anafikiria jamaa leo ni mkarimu sana, hajui kwamba jamaa haja yake siO kumlisha, haja yake ni kitoweo…mjihadhari na ile fisi. Fisi amejificha kwa nguo ya kondoo…” said Odinga.

The speech comes amidst heightened political activity by DP Ruto who has been traversing the nation, visiting churches and attending fundraisers.

Most recently, the DP was in Kisii where he donated at least Sh 2 million.

DP Ruto in Kisii

The DP has also made a comeback in churches across the country, hosting delegations and attending services during which politics often make it to the agenda.