RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Raila accuses Ruto of failing hungry Kenyans

Denis Mwangi

According to official data, more than 4.2 million Kenyans experience acute food shortage, with those in dire need of emergency response at 785,000.

Raila Odinga
Raila Odinga

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has faulted the government for its response to the drought, which has resulted in food shortages and the high price of commodities.

In a statement, Odinga claimed the government has no concrete plans to tackle the situation, and cast doubts on the importation and use of genetically modified foods in the country.

The logic behind introducing Genetically Modified Foods into the county provides a chance for leaders to make a kill and pay back the big foreign backers for the gain of shylocks in government,” he said.

Former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga having a chat with his youngest daughter Winnie Odinga during a church service in December 2021
Former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga having a chat with his youngest daughter Winnie Odinga during a church service in December 2021 Pulse Live Kenya

He also accused President William Ruto of failing to provide relief to millions of Kenyans facing drought.

According to official data, more than 4.2 million Kenyans experience acute food shortage, with those in dire need of emergency response at 785,000.

This situation requires a massive emergency response programme to ensure rapid delivery of food, water and medicine to the millions of people, not just in arid and semi-arid areas but in virtually all corners of the country, who are affected by the prolonged drought.

This required emergency response is evidently missing, but instead, the government is consumed by politics of survival and the elections of 2027,” Odinga said.

He regretted that senior officials in the administration were placing blame on the previous government rather than assuming full responsibility for leading the nation.

President William Ruto speaking at State House on September 14, 2022
President William Ruto speaking at State House on September 14, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

As we wait for that plan, the Kenyans caught in this drought and famine situation need help now, not optics and politics of blame games,” Odinga urged.

This comes after President Ruto told the country that his administration would bring down the cost of maize flour in one year.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Arshad Sharif death: New information contradicts initial police reports

Arshad Sharif death: New information contradicts initial police reports

Raila accuses Ruto of failing hungry Kenyans

Raila accuses Ruto of failing hungry Kenyans

Ruto's CS nominee for Tourism rejected

Ruto's CS nominee for Tourism rejected

River Yala: IPOA lists 8 counties where victims of extrajudicial killings originated

River Yala: IPOA lists 8 counties where victims of extrajudicial killings originated

Meta speaks after global WhatsApp outage

Meta speaks after global WhatsApp outage

Kenya in the spotlight after killing of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif

Kenya in the spotlight after killing of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif

Winners Chapel pastor slumps and dies mysteriously after morning prayer

Winners Chapel pastor slumps and dies mysteriously after morning prayer

Gladys Chania released on Sh1M bond

Gladys Chania released on Sh1M bond

Economy will improve soon - Rachel Ruto vouches for Kenya Kwanza gov't

Economy will improve soon - Rachel Ruto vouches for Kenya Kwanza gov't

Trending

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza addressing an empty County Assembly as MCAs walked out on Octiber 19, 2022

Why MCAs walked out of Governor Kawira Mwangaza's address [Video]

Raila Odinga

Raila accuses Ruto of failing hungry Kenyans