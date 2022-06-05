Odinga's 4 demands to IEBC, including printing of ballot papers

Speaking after clearance, Odinga said he was confident the electoral body was going to deliver credible and fair elections, adding that his campaigns were going to adhere to the electoral code of conduct

“I want to say that we have confidence that the IEBC has got the capacity to conduct free and fair elections, so live up to what the people of Kenya expect you to do.

"We will conduct ourselves in a manner that conforms to electoral laws, we want Kenyans to be able to freely express their will on the 9th of August,” said Odinga.

Odinga condemned persons who were bringing down bill boards of aspirants in different regions in the country, terming it as acts of hooliganism.

“We have seen some goons dephasing our billboards in parts of our country, those are acts of hooliganism, I would urge our followers not to destroy any billboards of our opponents,” Odinga noted.

Raila's 4 demands to IEBC ahead of 2022 presidential election

As the fifth party candidate to be cleared by the IEBC for the 2022 presidential election, Odinga asked the Commission to streamline the electronic voter identification system and the printing of ballot papers to ensure credible elections.

Other issues raised by Odinga include integrity of the voter register which he said the Commission should deliver on a county by county and constituency by constituency basis.

He also asked the commission to deliver the report of the audit of the voter register which is pending as well as details on the recruitment of Returning Officers.

Raila, who is expected to conduct several rallies in Nairobi later in the day, also unveiled Saitabao Ole Kanchory as his Chief Agent.

Other appointees who will oversee Odinga’s votes are Dr Carolyne Karugu, Dr Oduor Ongwen, Paul Mwangi and Prof Isaiah Wa Kindiki, brother to Tharaka Nithi Senator Prof. Kithure Kindiki.

“I have appointed lawyer Saitabao Sanchory as a national chief agent, he will be deputised by Dr Carolyne Karugu, Prof Isaiah wa Kindiki, Dr Oduor Ongwen and my legal advisor Paul Mwangi," said Raila.

Coincidently, Kithure Kindiki is the chief agent for Kenya Kwanza’s presidential candidate William Ruto.

Odinga, who submitted his papers after a church service at the All Saints Cathedral, was accompanied by his running mate Martha Karua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, KANU party leader Gideon Moi, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, ODM deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya and other leaders.