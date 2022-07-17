RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Watch Raila’s reaction as Sifuna and Robert Alai engage in fist fight [Video]

Amos Robi Charles Ouma

The scuffle between the two politicians brought things to a standstill for a moment

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party during a recent campaign rally
Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party during a recent campaign rally

An address by Azimio presidential running mate Martha Karua was cut short after Nairobi senatorial candidate Edwin Sifuna and Kileleshwa MCA candidate Robert Alai got into a fight.

The duo clashed during an Azimio la Umoja campaign rally in Kawangware after the ODM Secretary-General allegedly denied Alai an opportunity to address the crowd.

This agitated Alai who exchanged bitter words with the ODM secretary general who was atop the same campaign vehicle.

The scuffle caught the attention of the Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga who called out the two politicians for normalcy to return.

“Alai! Alai! Alai! what is happening Please! … Please!” an agitated Raila told the blogger turned politician.

READ: I will look for a country abroad to hide if Ruto wins - Sifuna

The clip went viral, circulating across various social media platforms with many expressing that none of the aspirants is keen on serving Kenyans as most are openly pursuing their selfish interests in leadership.

Some reminded Sifuna that just days earlier, he had accused Deputy President William Ruto of having anger management problems only to be caught up in an ugly fistfight in public and wondered who among the two (Ruto and Sifuna) has anger management problems.

Hours later, Alai resurfaced on social media and attempted to downplay the brawl writing:

"Wanasema nini juu yangu? wacha waseme, usiku wamelala (what are they saying about me? let them speak but when night falls, they will be asleep)," stated Alai on his social media sites.

Robert Alai arrested, to spend weekend at Muthaiga Police Station over alleged fake reports on coronavirus
Robert Alai arrested, to spend weekend at Muthaiga Police Station over alleged fake reports on coronavirus Robert Alai arrested, to spend weekend at Muthaiga Police Station over alleged fake reports on coronavirus Pulse Live Kenya

Azimio running mate Martha Karua said the best way to revive the economy was dealing with corrupt individuals in the public service noting that under the Azimio leadership the corrupt were going to be dealt with regardless of their status.

The Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga called out his opponent in the Kenya Kwanza coalition William Ruto describing him as a corrupt individual unfit to lead the country.

READ: You will never see me go down- Angry Atwoli fires at Robert Alai

Martha Karua addressing a rally in Kawangware on Saturday July 16, 2022
Martha Karua addressing a rally in Kawangware on Saturday July 16, 2022 Martha Karua addressing a rally in Kawangware on Saturday July 16, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

“We see him (Ruto) everyday in churches and schools making huge donations but we don’t know where that money is coming from. My government will not give baseless promises, we will give promises that we will keep,” Raila stated.

In the Kawagware rallies, Raila vouched for Dagorreti North MP aspirant Beatrice Elachi saying she was fit to take from where outgoing legislator Simba Arati left.

In Dagorreti North, the former Nairobi county assembly speaker will be racing against Chapia Bukachi who is running through the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Elachi will be making another attempt for the seat having failed to secure the seat in the 2017 polls where she ran on a Jubilee party ticket loosing to Arati.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front. Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

