Watch Raila’s reaction as Sifuna and Robert Alai engage in fist fight [Video]

The duo clashed during an Azimio la Umoja campaign rally in Kawangware after the ODM Secretary-General allegedly denied Alai an opportunity to address the crowd.

This agitated Alai who exchanged bitter words with the ODM secretary general who was atop the same campaign vehicle.

The scuffle caught the attention of the Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga who called out the two politicians for normalcy to return.

“Alai! Alai! Alai! what is happening Please! … Please!” an agitated Raila told the blogger turned politician.

The clip went viral, circulating across various social media platforms with many expressing that none of the aspirants is keen on serving Kenyans as most are openly pursuing their selfish interests in leadership.

Some reminded Sifuna that just days earlier, he had accused Deputy President William Ruto of having anger management problems only to be caught up in an ugly fistfight in public and wondered who among the two (Ruto and Sifuna) has anger management problems.

Hours later, Alai resurfaced on social media and attempted to downplay the brawl writing:

"Wanasema nini juu yangu? wacha waseme, usiku wamelala (what are they saying about me? let them speak but when night falls, they will be asleep)," stated Alai on his social media sites.

Azimio campaign rally in Nairobi

Azimio running mate Martha Karua said the best way to revive the economy was dealing with corrupt individuals in the public service noting that under the Azimio leadership the corrupt were going to be dealt with regardless of their status.

The Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga called out his opponent in the Kenya Kwanza coalition William Ruto describing him as a corrupt individual unfit to lead the country.

Martha Karua addressing a rally in Kawangware on Saturday July 16, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

“We see him (Ruto) everyday in churches and schools making huge donations but we don’t know where that money is coming from. My government will not give baseless promises, we will give promises that we will keep,” Raila stated.

In the Kawagware rallies, Raila vouched for Dagorreti North MP aspirant Beatrice Elachi saying she was fit to take from where outgoing legislator Simba Arati left.

In Dagorreti North, the former Nairobi county assembly speaker will be racing against Chapia Bukachi who is running through the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.