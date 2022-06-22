RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Raila is using you - Jaguar tells Karua

Authors:

Irene Okere

I want to tell my sister Martha Karua that they don’t love you - Jaguar tells Karua

Starehe MP Charles Njagua 'Jaguar'
Starehe MP Charles Njagua 'Jaguar'

Starehe MP Charles Njagua, alias Jaguar, hit out at Azimio coalition presidential running mate Martha Karua during the Kirinyaga County Kenya Kwanza Economic Forum.

Recommended articles

Speaking in the forum led by the Deputy President William Ruto and attended by Rigathi Gachagua and Governor Anne Waiguru, Jaguar claimed that Azimio coalition presidential hopeful Raila Odinga is using Martha Karua for his personal gain.

“You were brought our sister who we respect to be Raila’s running mate and I want to tell my sister Martha Karua that they don’t love you, they are just using you and abusing you, is it not the truth? She is being exploited," said Jaguar.

Jaguar, who lost a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket to defend his Starehe parliamentary seat, continued to criticize Raila Odinga and Martha Karua’s union stating that they were too old to deal with the country's economic problems.

“If you listen to the problems said here today by the youths and mothers, the old man on the other side is 80 years old. Her deputy is 70 years old will they be able to deal with all these issues?" Jaguar stated.

Jaguar highlighted that he has transverse across the country with the Kenya Kwanza alliance team and noted that the Kirinyaga residents were raising the same issue as every other county and assured them that their issue will be sorted out if they elect Ruto and Gachagua in the august poll.

Authors:

Irene Okere

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mututho comments on Wajackoyah's marijuana legalization plan

Mututho comments on Wajackoyah's marijuana legalization plan

Why Kenyans risk jail time for improper waste disposal

Why Kenyans risk jail time for improper waste disposal

Raila is using you - Jaguar tells Karua

Raila is using you - Jaguar tells Karua

Police discover 22 guns 565 bullets in Kilimani apartment which was being auctioned

Police discover 22 guns 565 bullets in Kilimani apartment which was being auctioned

He lived large, he had money - slain blogger's father says son was online ticket booker

He lived large, he had money - slain blogger's father says son was online ticket booker

Fresh details emerge about Ruto's secret meeting after kicking out journalists

Fresh details emerge about Ruto's secret meeting after kicking out journalists

Ambulances and fire engines should not pay toll fees - Senators

Ambulances and fire engines should not pay toll fees - Senators

KRA officers to wear body cameras in new proposals

KRA officers to wear body cameras in new proposals

Uhuru signs 10 bills into law, rejects controversial ICT Bill

Uhuru signs 10 bills into law, rejects controversial ICT Bill

Trending

Samboja up in arms to prove Costa Rica University degree is genuine

Taita Taveta governor Granton Samboja

Francis Mureithi injured in Jacaranda Grounds chaos as police lob teargas

Francis Mureithi injured in Jacaranda grounds chaos

More trouble for Sakaja as DCI places him in the middle of crime syndicate

DCI says Sakaja is in the middle of a criminal syndicate

Intrigues behind Jacaranda Grounds standoff and why police withdrew

Intrigues behind Jacaranda grounds standoff and why police withdrew