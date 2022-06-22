Raila is using you - Jaguar tells Karua

Speaking in the forum led by the Deputy President William Ruto and attended by Rigathi Gachagua and Governor Anne Waiguru, Jaguar claimed that Azimio coalition presidential hopeful Raila Odinga is using Martha Karua for his personal gain.

“You were brought our sister who we respect to be Raila’s running mate and I want to tell my sister Martha Karua that they don’t love you, they are just using you and abusing you, is it not the truth? She is being exploited," said Jaguar.

Jaguar, who lost a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket to defend his Starehe parliamentary seat, continued to criticize Raila Odinga and Martha Karua’s union stating that they were too old to deal with the country's economic problems.

“If you listen to the problems said here today by the youths and mothers, the old man on the other side is 80 years old. Her deputy is 70 years old will they be able to deal with all these issues?" Jaguar stated.