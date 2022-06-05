RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Raila appoints Kithure Kindiki's brother to protect his votes

Authors:

Charles Ouma

The siblings are both professors, and will now face off in the battle for victory in Azimio and Kenya Kwanza camps

Azimio coalition's 2022 presidential candidate Raila Odinga

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has appointed accomplished scholar, Professor Isaiah Kindiki to deputize his Chief Agent in the presidential election scheduled for August 9, 2022.

The Azimio coalition presidential candidate also unveiled Saitabao Ole Kanchory as his Chief Agent when he presented his nomination papers, seeking clearance from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to contest in the August elections.

Isaiah Kindiki who is the elder brother to Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki will deputize Kanchory alongside Nyeri Deputy Governor Dr Caroline Karugu, ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong'wen and accomplished lawyer Paul Mwangi.

The stage is now set for the two brothers to face off in rival formations with the Tharaka Nithi Senator backing Odinga’s fierce rival, Deputy President William Ruto.

File image of Raila Odinga and Prof Isaiah Kindiki Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto nominated Prof. Kithure as his Chief Agent when he presented his papers to the electoral body on Saturday.

"Professor Kithure Kindiki who is here will be our chief agent assisted by Veronica Maina and Josphat Nanok (Turkana Governor). These are the lady and gentlemen who will work with you to make sure that the communication and relationship between us as candidates and the IEBC is useful," the deputy president said.

The two brothers have been on opposing sides for years with the Senator missing out on the Kenya Kwanza running mate slot and announcing that he would take leave from elective and appointive politics after the coming elections.

"After soul-searching, I have decided to remain in UDA and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance. I have decided to take a break from active politics starting Aug 10.

"I will not be seeking any appointive position whatsoever. However, I will be available to seek any position in future that may be available at the national level," the lawmaker said.

Isaiah on the other hand has been an ODM loyalist and think tank for years, working in the background to support Odinga’s ambitions.

Rosemary Odinga, Raila Odinga, Martha Karua, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Makau Mutua at All Saints Cathedral Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

