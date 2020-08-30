Hours after Deputy President William Ruto delivered a fiery speech full of political undertones in which he dared a section of Jubile leaders to decamp to the opposition, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga responded with a special message that was televised across all TV stations in Kenya.

Odinga delivered a key message during the Kenya ni Yetu virtual concert in which he reached out to politicians across the political divide.

The concert which brought together several local artistes and celebrities was organized by Media Owners Association to hope among Kenyans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his message, Odinga appealed to elected leaders to stop putting the country in an apprehensive political mood at a time when the nation is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic with the economy reeling from its effects.

He challenged all leaders to join hands in supporting those who are most vulnerable in the society during this challenging time instead of focusing on politics.

DP Ruto in Mombasa

He expressed hope that the country will beat the virus, urging Kenyans to pick up lessons and positives from the fight and adopt the same.

“They say every cloud has a silver lining, the COVID-19 pandemic offers our country the opportunity to be self-sufficient, there is a life beyond the pandemic, and we will get there,” Raila said.

DP Ruto's fiery speech

His address came just a few hours after DP Ruto gave a fiery political speech in Mombasa.In his speech, DP Ruto challenged the faction of Jubilee allied to president Uhuru Kenyatta to decamp to Raila Odinga’s ODM, noting that the camp has been warming up to the possibility of a partnership with the opposition chief.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe who also gave a speech during the event urged Kenyans to continue observing measures that have been put in place to contain the virus.

“Remember the most important person in all this is you, wash your hands, maintain your distance and follow all protocols, we will beat this virus, you save me I save you,” said the CS.