RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Raila withdraws from Presidential Debate, explains his reasons

Authors:

Charles Ouma

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga has officially withdrawn from the Presidential Debate.

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga during campaigns in Murang'a County on July 23, 2022
Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga during campaigns in Murang'a County on July 23, 2022

This was communicated in a statement released by the Spokesperson of the Raila Odinga Presidential Campaign Secretariat, Prof. Makau Mutua who confirmed that the Azimio flagbearer will not attend the Presidential Debate scheduled for July 26.

Recommended articles

Explaining the move, Makau noted that it would be meaningless for Odinga to take part in the debate if key issues of national concern are to be left out as per the request of Kenya Kwanza’s William Ruto.

"That is why he has demanded that the debate not focus on corruption, ethics and governance. These are issues at the core of the Azimio campaign; any debate devoid of these questions will be an insult to the intelligence of Kenyans," Mutua said.

According to him, having Raila participate in the debate would amount to campaigning for his competitor, William Ruto.

"It would be a colossal mistake to reward such a person with a national debate. We will not assist his failing campaign; he can explain himself and his poor record to voters without our help.

"We plan to take part in a televised town hall at Jericho Social Hall in Nairobi's Eastlands with ordinary Kenyans to offer our solutions to the challenges facing the country and common people," the statement read in part.

Ahead of the much-awaited presidential debate clash, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party had tabled one demand and threatened to give the debate a wide berth should organizers fail to comply.

READ: Wajackoyah to boycott presidential debate if not debating Raila, Ruto

Azimio cautioned that the debate should not be used as a forum for Ruto to ‘insult’ President Uhuru Kenyatta and urged the former Prime Minister to snub the event if it will amount to 'sideshows' instead of tackling important issues affecting voters.

“Odinga will only participate in the debate if it focuses on integrity, corruption and governance. Anything short of that will see the former Prime Minister fail to attend.

“Some people are saying that we have a debate between William Ruto and Baba, is that even possible? Baba will attend the debate, this is my personal opinion and not that of Baba, if three issues will be discussed: integrity, corruption and governance. If there is going to be other issues, we want to send Embakasi East MP Babu Owino to debate with William Ruto,” Azimio secretary general Junet Mohammed explained during a campaign rally in Kitale.

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Raila withdraws from Presidential Debate, explains his reasons

Raila withdraws from Presidential Debate, explains his reasons

Chiefs' only duties are ID replacement, tracing lost wives -Gachagua

Chiefs' only duties are ID replacement, tracing lost wives -Gachagua

Moi Family to pay Sh2B for land grabbed in 1983

Moi Family to pay Sh2B for land grabbed in 1983

DCI reveals 10 counties targeted by 3 Venezuelans arrested at JKIA

DCI reveals 10 counties targeted by 3 Venezuelans arrested at JKIA

Mwangi Wa Iria gifts Raila and Karua cows in Murang'a rally

Mwangi Wa Iria gifts Raila and Karua cows in Murang'a rally

Presidential candidate Wajackoyah meets his doppelganger

Presidential candidate Wajackoyah meets his doppelganger

6 arrested over murder of 2nd year Kirinyaga University student

6 arrested over murder of 2nd year Kirinyaga University student

Inside Uhuru’s Mt Kenya tour ahead of Raila-Ruto contest in August

Inside Uhuru’s Mt Kenya tour ahead of Raila-Ruto contest in August

Azimio threatens to boycott debate, issues 2 demands for Raila to participate

Azimio threatens to boycott debate, issues 2 demands for Raila to participate

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Ruto ahead of Raila in new poll

A collage photo of Deputy President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga

Sonko reveals details of meeting with Raila, Karua and phone call with Uhuru

Mombasa gubernatorial candidate Mike Sonko with Azimio La Umoja presidential running mate Martha Karua

Watch Raila’s reaction as Sifuna and Robert Alai engage in fist fight [Video]

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party during a recent campaign rally

Gachagua sparks debates after distributing chapatis in Kiambu

Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua distributes chapatis to locals in Kiambu County on July 16, 2022