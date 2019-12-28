Raila Odinga’s demands that Deputy President William Ruto should step aside to pave way for investigations into the source of his immense wealth has attracted emotional responses from several Jubilee party lawmakers allied to the DP.

Leading on the frontline is Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah who faulted Odinga for his demands, questioning in what capacity Odinga was acting to make such demands.

Where does @RailaOdinga want@WilliamRuto to go and he’s sayng this as who? It’s only Kenyans who can decide who to go where and they did that in 2013&207 resoundingly. They will do it again.#Nobodycanstopreggae. Anza kuzoea mzee wangu.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro also did not disappoint as he came out guns blazing in defense of the DP, dismissing Odinga’s remarks.

Ndindi Nyoro with DP Ruto

He scoffed at the AU special envoy, asking if the DP stays at their home for him to make the demands.

"Nonsense! Kenya doesn't belong to a few monarchies. Kenya belongs to all of us. The haves and have nots. The high and the lowly. Dynasties and sons of nobodies.

He added that, "Kila mtu ako na shares za Kenya and we have equal voting rights. Mmetuzoea sana nyinyi - you know yourselves! Ruto must go kwani anakaa kwenu? We are African and Africa is our business."

Dennis Itumbi also added his voice to the raging debate, stating that the DP is well on his way to the heart of the nation.

In his response, Itumbi also alleged a scandal at the port of Kisumu but failed t mention the parties involved.

“The Port of Kisumu. We will tell the full story Hon@RailaOdinga-if no-one was listening, the Ksh 1B deal would have gone through. For something that has a market rate of Shs. 40M-60M.@WilliamsRuto is on his way the The National Heart. #Hustler Nation” wrote Itumbi.