Raila responds to Chebukati’s claims of bribery, attempts to manipulate election results

A tough-talking Odinga poked holes into Chebukati’s claims, wondering why Chebukati kept quiet if indeed attempts were made to bribe election officials as he alleged.

The former Prime Minster who was speaking on Sunday, August 28, at the AIC Olympic Church in Kibra, challenged the IEBC Chair to table evidence to back his claims, alleging that Chebukati is only using the allegations as an excuse after failing to deliver credible elections.

Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

"Who was trying to bribe him and how much was he offered? He initially said that they wanted to attack him, now he claims that they wanted to bribe him?

"You failed to execute your duties yet you came out chest-thumping claiming that you knew what was happening," Raila slammed.

Odinga noted that with the commission split, it becomes difficult to know which side is saying the truth, noting that the split and conflicting accounts is a clear indication that the August 9 poll had been compromised and his decision to file a petition challenging the election of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) flagbearer, William Ruto, as the president-elect is in the interest of establishing the truth.

Raila Odinga Aand Martha Karua Pulse Live Kenya

"Between the two groups, it is the truth I want to be told. Not just because of the 2022 elections but for posterity so that we do not have such charades in future elections.

"It is a shame for democracy. These people are trying to stage a civilian coup and Kenyans will not allow it," Raila stated.

He confirmed that he will accept the outcome of the petition, stating that he is not scared of winning or losing.