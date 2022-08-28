RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Raila responds to Chebukati’s claims of bribery, attempts to manipulate election results

Amos Robi

I am not scared. If I won, I won, if I lost, I will admit that I have lost. I am certain that I won and I will stand unshaken - Raila Odinga

Raila Odinga at a past event

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate, Raila Odinga has fired back at Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati over the latter’s claims that he was offered a bribe and that there were attempts to moderate the results of the August elections and force a re-run.

A tough-talking Odinga poked holes into Chebukati’s claims, wondering why Chebukati kept quiet if indeed attempts were made to bribe election officials as he alleged.

The former Prime Minster who was speaking on Sunday, August 28, at the AIC Olympic Church in Kibra, challenged the IEBC Chair to table evidence to back his claims, alleging that Chebukati is only using the allegations as an excuse after failing to deliver credible elections.

Raila Odinga

READ: Police save MP’s home from angry youth protesting his move to Kenya Kwanza

"Who was trying to bribe him and how much was he offered? He initially said that they wanted to attack him, now he claims that they wanted to bribe him?

"You failed to execute your duties yet you came out chest-thumping claiming that you knew what was happening," Raila slammed.

Odinga noted that with the commission split, it becomes difficult to know which side is saying the truth, noting that the split and conflicting accounts is a clear indication that the August 9 poll had been compromised and his decision to file a petition challenging the election of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) flagbearer, William Ruto, as the president-elect is in the interest of establishing the truth.

Raila Odinga Aand Martha Karua
Raila Odinga Aand Martha Karua

READ: Commissioner Irene Masit throws Chebukati under the bus over 3 Venezuelans saga

"Between the two groups, it is the truth I want to be told. Not just because of the 2022 elections but for posterity so that we do not have such charades in future elections.

"It is a shame for democracy. These people are trying to stage a civilian coup and Kenyans will not allow it," Raila stated.

He confirmed that he will accept the outcome of the petition, stating that he is not scared of winning or losing.

"I am not scared. If I won, I won, if I lost, I will admit that I have lost. I am certain that I won and I will stand unshaken and the voice of the people of Kenya must be respected in the world," he reiterated.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

Raila responds to Chebukati's claims of bribery, attempts to manipulate election results

