Kalonzo in dilemma as Raila running mate selection panel issues new directive

Charles Ouma

With time running out, the panel issued the directive on Saturday, leaving Kalonzo with two difficult options

Kalonzo Musyoka during an interview with Radio Jambo
Kalonzo Musyoka during an interview with Radio Jambo

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is in a dilemma after the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition selection panel searching for Raila Odinga's running mate declared that they will only engage willing applicants in the interview process that the former Vice President has been opposed to.

In a bold declaration coming in the backdrop of bickering by Kalonzo's brigade, the panel led by former MP Noah Wekesa, said on Saturday, May 7, that there will be no more wasting of time as the panel will proceed with vetting the applicants.

This now leaves Kalonzo with two options: Either make a U-turn and attend the interviews if he hopes to land the role or maintain his current stand and forget about being deputizing Raila.

Kalonzo Musyoka speaks with Raila Odinga during a past event
Kalonzo Musyoka speaks with Raila Odinga during a past event Kalonzo Musyoka speaks with Raila Odinga during a past event Pulse Live Kenya

The Wiper party leader has been insisting on dialogue, stating that being subjected to an interview process is demeaning to his stature as an accomplished politician with decades of experience, including serving as the Vice President and commanding a huge following across the country.

Even after his Wiper party submitted his application, Kalonzo has maintained that dialogue is the way to go in the process, just as it was done in 2013 and 2017 when he was Raila's runningmate in CORD and NASA respectively.

"I was Raila’s running mate in 2013 and 2017, do you think Kalonzo Musyoka should be subjected to an interview?”

“This is not America. This is Kenya,” Kalonzo said when he addressed his elated supporters in Emali, Makueni on Thursday, May 5.

More names submitted to the panel

Several parties have forwarded the applications of persons nominated to be considered for the running mate slot.

Among the applicants that the panel will be vetting are Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu who was nominated by her NARC party and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya, who has been nominated by his Party of National Unity (PNU).

"Let us continue praying. I see God being with us. Don't be afraid. Raila Odinga is mature and is not a rumour monger and with President Uhuru Kenyatta as the patron, we shall win this race.

"Shouldn't I be with them at the top? Then let us vote for Azimio," Munya urged while speaking at a rally in Uura Grounds in Meru on Saturday, May 7.

Also interested in the slot are Nakuru governor Lee Kinyanjui nominated by Ubuntu People's Front (UPF), his Kakamega counterpart, Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya, nominated by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and Martha Karua nominated by NARC Kenya.

“We also confirm Karua’s willingness and request to appear before the esteemed selection panel on Monday, May 9, 2022,” Narc-Kenya deputy secretary general, Asha Bashir stated while submitting Karua's application to the panel.

Azimio-One Kenya leaders Raila Odinga, Charity Ngilu, SC Martha Karua and Prof Makau Mutua during a meeting held on April 7, 2022
Azimio-One Kenya leaders Raila Odinga, Charity Ngilu, SC Martha Karua and Prof Makau Mutua during a meeting held on April 7, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Jubilee nominated Peter Kenneth and Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege while KANU settled on Gideon Moi.

ODM also nominated Mombasa Governor Hassan Ali Joho.

Charles Ouma

