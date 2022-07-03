RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Uhuru offered Kindiki money to dump Ruto - Gachagua

Authors:

Charles Ouma

Professor was called by Uhuru and he was offered money to turn on Ruto

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto with his Chief Agent Kithure Kindiki on July 2, 2022
Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto with his Chief Agent Kithure Kindiki on July 2, 2022

Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta attempted to bribe Kithure Kindiki to dump Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza outfit and join the rival Azimio camp.

Recommended articles

Gachagua made the claims at a political rally in Tharaka Nithi on June 2 and praised the lawmaker for turning down the hefty bribe.

According to Gachagua, the decision to turn down the bribe from the head of state convinced Kenya Kwanza bigwigs to have Prof. Kindiki oversee the elections.

Without providing evidence, Gachagua stated: "This professor (Kindiki) was called by Uhuru Kenyatta and was asked to be given money to turn on DP Ruto but he refused. We decided that this election will be overseen by a person who could not be bought."

Explaining their relationship after Ruto settled on the Mathira MP to deputize him instead of Kindiki who was preferred by majority of UDA MPs, governors and senators, Gachagua stated that they enjoy a close friendship and unanimously agreed that he (Gachagua) should deputize Ruto in the August elections.

Professor Kithure Kindiki
Professor Kithure Kindiki Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto appoints Kithure Kindiki after losing out on running mate position

The Mathira lawmaker said that if it were possible, he would split the running mate slot and share it with Kindiki.

"Professor Kithure Kindiki and I are like a ring and a finger. We are friends from way back. These were children of the same further but there was only one slot and could not be divided. If it was possible, we would divide the DP seat for Kindiki and me.

"Professor Kithure Kindiki is my friend and together with Ruto, we have agreed that we will look after him and he will be a great person in our government," he added.

Ruto who was in attendance promised to give the Tharaka Nithi Senator a senior position in his administration should Kenya Kwanza win the August 9 contest.

"Prof Kithure Kindiki is the real hero. We had a plan and the professor, as well as Rigathi Gachagua, were front runners for the Deputy President. But we agreed I and Gachagua, since we are older, agreed that the professor will get after us," stated Ruto.

READ: Raila appoints Kithure Kindiki's brother to protect his votes

On his part, Kindiki appealed to his home turf to embrace the Ruto-Gachagua ticket and give them “an army for bringing development” by voting six-piece in favour of UDA candidates.

"Our candidates should get votes from MCA to Governor to create an army for bringing development," stated Kindiki.

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

The art of bribery: How traffic officers operate on Kenya’s roads

The art of bribery: How traffic officers operate on Kenya’s roads

ALERT: Scores feared dead as trailer overturns on matatu carrying passengers

ALERT: Scores feared dead as trailer overturns on matatu carrying passengers

Wajackoyah’s 3 promises to inmates jailed for bhang-related charges

Wajackoyah’s 3 promises to inmates jailed for bhang-related charges

Uhuru offered Kindiki money to dump Ruto - Gachagua

Uhuru offered Kindiki money to dump Ruto - Gachagua

Nairobi’s most wanted suspects arrested after dramatic chase and gun drama

Nairobi’s most wanted suspects arrested after dramatic chase and gun drama

Investigations unearth details on cop who threw teargas at Martha Karua

Investigations unearth details on cop who threw teargas at Martha Karua

New Al Shabaab graduates eliminated by KDF in Boni Forest

New Al Shabaab graduates eliminated by KDF in Boni Forest

I am tired of Sakaja’s lies - furious Miguna blasts Sakaja

I am tired of Sakaja’s lies - furious Miguna blasts Sakaja

TSC fires deputy CEO Dr Mulunda over corruption

TSC fires deputy CEO Dr Mulunda over corruption

Trending

Bahati and Edwin Sifuna trade harsh words online, Diana Marua dragged in

Bahati and Edwin Sifuna trade harsh words online, Diana Marua dragged in

Policeman charged with attempting to injure Martha Karua with teargas

Azimio La Umoja presidential running mate Martha Karua addresses a crowd in Nyamira County on July 1, 2022

Murkomen reacts to mock election held by KTN journalist in Nakuru

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen

Wajackoyah to export dog meat to pay national debt if elected

Roots Party presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoya campaigning at the Whiskey River lounge along Kiambu Road