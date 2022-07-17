RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Gachagua sparks debates after distributing chapatis in Kiambu

Charles Ouma

Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua distributes chapatis to locals in Kiambu County on July 16, 2022

Kenya Kwanza deputy president designate Rigathi Gachagua stole the show as William Ruto traversed Kiambu County on Saturday campaigning for his presidential bid.

Gachagua was captured on camera distributing chapatis to a section of the crowd that attended the rallies, with the clip going viral.

A trader keen on making sales came to the rally with a bucket full of chapatis which the Mathira MP took and shared with his supporters and shortly afterward, he became an internet sensation with some labeling him “chapati man”.

Kenyan weighed in on the matter, revisiting earlier remarks by the Mathira MP in which he urged DP Ruto to open up Nyeri State Lodge to host locals with rice and beef stew served in plenty should he win the August elections.

READ: A look into customized 6 wheeled Ruto branded truck

Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

Mùnùhe Wa Kìbuì Kìbunja praised the lawmaker, noting: “Gachagua atahakikisha all of us are well fed. Actions speak louder than words.

Many expressed concerns with the hygiene, wondering if the crowd feasting on the chapatis had washed their hands.

Julie Neckson: Unhygienic...this is how they take poor people!

Oliver Tambo: It's very unhealthy to handle food for human consumption in this manner. However, don't give people chapatis, just enable people to buy flour and cook at the comfort of their homes.

Kenvix OtienO: A whole day in campaigns and he is catching chapo bare hands giving people! Savieeet!

Zack Ireri: Just because someone is campaigning as a DP can just hold food to give to the poor people so unhygienically? If it was him eating the same chapati I would imagine he would gladly hold it with a serviette paper, and treat people with respect even if they are hungry bwana aibu wa rice.

READ: Rigathi Gachagua flown to safety after chaos rock Meru rally [Video]

While some praised him for empowering the chapati seller who made a kill after clearing all the stock, many questioned his approach to empowerment.

Keith Jackson: So feeding people like chicken will end poverty?

Some questioned Gachagua’s choice of food as remarks during campaigns in Mount Kenya region, revisiting his remarks relating to the same.

Rigathi Gachagua Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

Gachagua had promised that upon winning August elections, his frozen assets will be released and he will construct a big house where women can drop by a drink of porridge.

READ: 4 statements that have made Rigathi an easy target for Azimio

He also urged DP Ruto that should he win the August elections, he should keep the doors of Nyeri state lodge open to residents, throw a big party and serve locals plenty of rice and beef stew.

Onuong'a Steve Ochieng: Why does Gachagua only do these drama in Kikuyuland? Why does he promise and dish out food when he's in Mt Kenya region? Is he trying to build a narrative that the only way to a kikuyu's heart is through the stomach? This is embarrassing.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

