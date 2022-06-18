Gachagua scoffs at Moses Kuria & Kabogo's withdrawal from Kenya Kwanza campaigns

The DP’s running mate told the Chama Cha Kazi and Tujibebe Wakenya party leaders that UDA party would not welcome interference.

"We want leaders here in Kiambu, if you have your own things, convene your own meeting and tell people what you want. Our UDA meetings are peaceful and we don't want interference," Gachagua said.

On his part, Senator Wamatangi who is the UDA Kiambu gubernatorial candidate warned Kabogo and Kuria from mistaking his silence as fear. "My silence does not mean I fear you, come face me with better ideologies," he said.

He claimed that the two leaders were behind the chaotic scene witnessed earlier in the week.

Wamatangi has been accused by the two leaders of joining UDA at the last minute after he ran out of options.

Moses Kuria, Kabogo withdraw from Kenya Kwanza campaigns

Kuria and Kabogo’s parties cited blackmail and intimidation from deputy president William Ruto’s UDA party as their reason for pulling out of the Kenya Kwanza campaign caravan.

“Tujibebe Wakenya and Chama Cha Kazi parties have decided to pull out of the UDA caravans as they are clearly set up to embarrass other parties and demonise the Kenya Kwanza as a coalition.

“It is instructive to note that Mwangi Kiunjuri and TSP were subjected to the same embarrassment on June 11 at Nyahururu and Nanyuki in front of Ruto,” read a statement from the two parties.

Pulse Live Kenya

They claimed Ruto and his party had hatched a plan to frustrate political parties from the Mt Kenya region yet was allowing parties from other regions such as Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC, Ford Kenya led by Moses Wetangula, Alfred Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap and Pamoja African Alliance headed by Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi.

“We formed this alliance out of free will despite harassment, blackmail and intimidation from the government and the deep state.

“We did not leave the abusive Jubilee house to replace it with another abusive one in the name of UDA,” the statement further stated.