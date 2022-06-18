Gachagua spoke during a rally at Thika Stadium on Friday, where he accused Kuria and Kabogo of interfering with UDA meetings after clashing with Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi during a recent rally.
Gachagua scoffs at Moses Kuria & Kabogo's withdrawal from Kenya Kwanza campaigns
Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua who is also Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate has responded to the withdrawal of Gatundu MP Moses Kuria and former governor William Kabogo from the Kenya Kwanza campaigns.
The DP’s running mate told the Chama Cha Kazi and Tujibebe Wakenya party leaders that UDA party would not welcome interference.
"We want leaders here in Kiambu, if you have your own things, convene your own meeting and tell people what you want. Our UDA meetings are peaceful and we don't want interference," Gachagua said.
On his part, Senator Wamatangi who is the UDA Kiambu gubernatorial candidate warned Kabogo and Kuria from mistaking his silence as fear. "My silence does not mean I fear you, come face me with better ideologies," he said.
He claimed that the two leaders were behind the chaotic scene witnessed earlier in the week.
Wamatangi has been accused by the two leaders of joining UDA at the last minute after he ran out of options.
Moses Kuria, Kabogo withdraw from Kenya Kwanza campaigns
Kuria and Kabogo’s parties cited blackmail and intimidation from deputy president William Ruto’s UDA party as their reason for pulling out of the Kenya Kwanza campaign caravan.
“Tujibebe Wakenya and Chama Cha Kazi parties have decided to pull out of the UDA caravans as they are clearly set up to embarrass other parties and demonise the Kenya Kwanza as a coalition.
“It is instructive to note that Mwangi Kiunjuri and TSP were subjected to the same embarrassment on June 11 at Nyahururu and Nanyuki in front of Ruto,” read a statement from the two parties.
They claimed Ruto and his party had hatched a plan to frustrate political parties from the Mt Kenya region yet was allowing parties from other regions such as Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC, Ford Kenya led by Moses Wetangula, Alfred Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap and Pamoja African Alliance headed by Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi.
“We formed this alliance out of free will despite harassment, blackmail and intimidation from the government and the deep state.
“We did not leave the abusive Jubilee house to replace it with another abusive one in the name of UDA,” the statement further stated.
The two leaders have called for the intervention of the UDA party leader and other alliance principals.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke