Gachagua explains challenges of being Ruto’s deputy

Authors:

Charles Ouma

Gachagua revealed that being Ruto’s running mate came with added responsibilities that see his day start off with meetings as early as 5:00 a.m. and end late into the night

Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua
Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua

Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate, Rigathi Gachagua has opened up on the challenges he has encountered ever since he was unveiled as Dr William Ruto’s 2022 running mate and the genesis of his fallout with William Kabogo.

In a candid interview with Nation, Gachagua revealed that being Ruto’s running mate came with added responsibilities that see his day start off with meetings as early as 5:00 a.m. and end late into the night.

“I chair many meetings. I start from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and then get on the campaign trail until I get back at 6:00 p.m. Even then, I still have to sit in meetings until midnight. My hands are full,” he explained.

Gachagua added: “I have become increasingly busy. I have added responsibilities since I am the deputy captain of the team. I deputise for Ruto on many matters. I chair meetings on his behalf. I accompany him to many places.”

Mathira MP and Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua
Mathira MP and Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua

Speaking on his relationship with Moses Kuria and William Kabogo who labelled him a dictator after an ugly fallout during campaigns kn Kiambu, Gachagua maintained that he is a father figure to them and as such he has opted to focus on national politics.

“The discomfort expressed by Kabogo has everything to do with Kiambu where he, Kuria and Senator Kimani Wamatangi want to be governor. I cannot help any of them because I am not a Kiambu voter and I am a father figure to the three…I can only advise my friend Kabogo to take his battles where they belong. I have no favourite candidate in Kiambu," he explained.

Revealing the genesis of his fallout with Kabogo that was characterized by ugly scenes in Kiambu and followed by a protest letter with the Tujibebe Wakenya party leader bolting out of Kenya Kwanza, Gachagua explained that Kabogo was probably angry at his firmness.

“Kabogo was probably uncomfortable with my being firm. He came to the meeting with his sound system and was interrupting others. I told him that was not allowed. It was my meeting and there had to be order.

“He probably felt I was a bit harsh. If he wants to have his meeting in his style, he is free to do so. We do not want anarchy in any of our meetings,” the Mathira lawmaker explained.

Gachagua maintained that Kenya Kwanza is in good shape, stating that the minor problems that were witnessed are only limited to Kiambu.

“I have no influence there as far as the governor seat is concerned. I am busy with the presidential campaigns. Whatever Kenyans witnessed happened at my meeting. I invited all of them to speak. But there were some issues. There is no problem in Kenya Kwanza. That small matter had everything to do with Kiambu county,” he stated.

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

Gachagua explains challenges of being Ruto's deputy

Former Chief Justice Dr Willy Mutunga with KTN presenter Sophia Wanuna during an interview on June 19, 2022