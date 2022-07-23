Presidential candidate Wajackoyah meets his doppelganger

The boda boda rider claimed he realized he resembles Wajackoyah when people started noticing him and calling him the Roots party leader name.

Gordon had expressed his undying love to the Professor claiming he would love to meet with him so that he can support him in campaigns and help him achieve the presidency come August.

"Prof Wajackoyah I would love to meet you so that I can help with your campaigns, when you're on Coast I will be in Kisumu when you will be in Nakuru, I will be in Nairobi because for sure people know that I am the one and I know all your manifestos off the head," stated Gordon.

The two finally met today in Nairobi and Otieno couldn't be more delighted stating he has already started campaigning for the Roots Party leader.

However, he claimed that most people have been mistaking him for Wajackoyah, because of their striking resemblance and others go as far as demanding handouts from him.

"When I tell them that am not Wajackoyah, they usually insist that am the one, some even go ahead and demand some money which I don't have, they also demand that I give them weed though I don't smoke or engage in any bhang business," explained Otieno.

Wajackoyah has been popular with his unique style of wearing a Durag on his head and dark shades during his campaign trails and his 10-point manifesto where he plans to export dog and snake meat to countries like China.