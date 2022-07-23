RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Presidential candidate Wajackoyah meets his doppelganger

Irene Okere

Roots party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has finally met with his look alike.

George Wajackoya with his look alike Gordon Otieno
George Wajackoya with his look alike Gordon Otieno

This is after a man identified as Gordon Otieno, exciting Kenyans with his vivid resemblance to the Roots party flagbearer begging to meet him.

The boda boda rider claimed he realized he resembles Wajackoyah when people started noticing him and calling him the Roots party leader name.

Gordon had expressed his undying love to the Professor claiming he would love to meet with him so that he can support him in campaigns and help him achieve the presidency come August.

Gordon Otieno
Gordon Otieno Gordon Otieno Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Wajackoyah to export dog meat to pay national debt if elected

"Prof Wajackoyah I would love to meet you so that I can help with your campaigns, when you're on Coast I will be in Kisumu when you will be in Nakuru, I will be in Nairobi because for sure people know that I am the one and I know all your manifestos off the head," stated Gordon.

The two finally met today in Nairobi and Otieno couldn't be more delighted stating he has already started campaigning for the Roots Party leader.

Gordon Otieno on the right
Gordon Otieno on the right Gordon Otieno on the right Pulse Live Kenya

However, he claimed that most people have been mistaking him for Wajackoyah, because of their striking resemblance and others go as far as demanding handouts from him.

"When I tell them that am not Wajackoyah, they usually insist that am the one, some even go ahead and demand some money which I don't have, they also demand that I give them weed though I don't smoke or engage in any bhang business," explained Otieno.

READ: Wajackoyah to boycott presidential debate if not debating Raila and Ruto

George Wajackoya and fans
George Wajackoya and fans George Wajackoya and fans Pulse Live Kenya

Wajackoyah has been popular with his unique style of wearing a Durag on his head and dark shades during his campaign trails and his 10-point manifesto where he plans to export dog and snake meat to countries like China.

The law professor believes he can succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta at the August 9 polls.

Irene Okere

