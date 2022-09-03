Sabotage and dark room intrigues: Kiraitu Murungi explains why he dumped Azimio

Without mentioning names or delving into the details, the DEP leader blamed powerful actors in Azimio coalition for his first lost at elective politics in 30 years.

“Some of us lost the last election because of dark room intrigues and internal sabotage by some actors within the Azimio coalition," he said.

He added that the ride in the coalition was bumpy to a point where his DEP could no longer be part of Azimio and had to decamp to Kenya Kwanza.

"The bus ride in Azimio was bumpy and slippery. We are aware that no political journey is smooth. Political journeys are full of zig zags, potholes and unknown.

'We will work hard to realise the dream of a free and inclusive Kenya through the Kenya Kwanza alliance," Murungi stated.

He assured president-elect William Ruto of his unwavering support regardless of the Supreme Court ruling set for Monday.

"DEP will stand with you (Ruto) regardless of the outcome of that case because ultimately what is important for us in our party is that you have an effective grassroots campaign that captured the aspirations of many Kenyans, especially Mt Kenya.

"We have listened to our people and it is their wish that we partner with you as our president," he stated.

A distant third in humbling defeat

Murungi was floored by independent candidate, Kawira Mwangaza who garnered 209,148 votes.

Former Meru Senator Mithika Linturi of UDA came in second place with 183,859 votes, with Kiraitu coming in at a distant third position with 110,814 votes.

In the wake of the loss, Kiraitu decamped to Kenya Kwanza and was received by president-elect William Ruto at his Karen home on Friday, September 02.

During the meeting, his Democratic Empowerment Party agreed to join the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, along with 13 MCA from Meru County Assembly elected on the party’s ticket.