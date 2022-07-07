I was offered Sh1B to quit Nairobi gubernatorial race - Sakaja

In an interview on Radio Jambo the senator said the circus surrounding blocking him from running for the seat is politically motivated arguing that his competitors do not want him in the ballot.

Sakaja said he was even offered money to drop from the race to succeed Governor Anne Kananu as the city boss.

“I was given Sh1 billion to drop out of the Nairobi gubernatorial race, I was even threatened with arrest but I am resilient. Since I was young, I have had the ambition to serve my people and I won't drop that ambition,” Sakaja said.

Sakaja further defended his academic credentials insisting he had genuine papers insisting that the rest was politically motivated and even the university he studied confirmed he was their student.

Sakaja said he was not only qualified academically to run for the seat but also had the experience required to run the affairs of the city.

“The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission called the University in the neighboring country who confirmed I enrolled in a distance programme and I was cleared to run for the seat,” Sakaja said.

The senator recently said he dropped out of the University of Nairobi due to a lack of school fees and was too embarrassed to go back to school.

“I actually studied actuarial science for four years. There is a document they keep spreading of students who are to be discontinued and it shows you the reason was about fees," he stated.

“There are a few units that I did not complete but the graduation ceremony is not the one that confers the knowledge and by the time I was able to go back to class, I was too embarrassed. I will still go back and complete the three to four units,” he said.