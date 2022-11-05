Sonko puts Kalonzo on the spot after publicly challenging him

Sonko and Musyoka met during the burial of Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo’s mother on Friday, November 4, 2022.

The former Nairobi governor challenged Kalonzo to consider a job offer extended by President William Ruto and ditch the opposition.

Pulse Live Kenya

Sonko claimed that the former vice president had a better chance of succeeding Ruto if he teamed up with the president.

“You can be the next president of Kenya. Those close to you fear telling you the truth. I will not. Any Kamba leader who tries to become the next president before Kalonzo shall be cursed by God,” the politician started.

“We are behind you and are ready to support you, but I am asking you to please join the government so that we can help our people,” Sonko added amid mixed reactions from the mourners.

A section of the crowd cheered on while the rest jeered the politician.

Kalonzo took the mic after Sonko and asked him to deliver a message to the head of state, saying he was firmly in the opposition.

“Go tell your friend William Ruto to move out of the way. We have agreed to do our work as a loyal and serious opposition. I have no problem with my younger brother Ruto and if the job (presidency) becomes hard, he should move out of the way,” Kalonzo responded.

During and after the campaign period, President Ruto courted the Wiper leader with promises of giving him a job in his administration.

In late October, Ruto said during a church service that he had tried to convince Kalonzo to join his team multiple times.

Deputy President William Ruto and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka at a past event. Pulse Live Kenya

"I told you when I was here that if God willing I become president, I would involve my brother Stephen in forming the government and I want you people to know that I personally looked for him and we had a sit-down. I asked him to work with me but Kalonzo said he wanted to be in the opposition,” the president told the congregation.