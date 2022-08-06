RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Susan Kihika’s sisters publicly disown her, explain reasons in viral clip [Video]

Authors:

Charles Ouma

The sisters publicly disowned Susan Kihika and warned voters against electing her as they explained their reasons

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto with Senator Susan Kihika during campaings in Nakuru on August 5, 2022
Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto with Senator Susan Kihika during campaings in Nakuru on August 5, 2022

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika who is eyeing the county’s gubernatorial seat is making headlines after her sisters disowned her, warning voters not to elect her in a video clip that has since gone viral.

Recommended articles

In the clip that went viral on Friday, August 5, Kihika's step-sisters Peris Njoki and Carolyne Wanjiku argued out that the politician is not dependable and narrated their woes in the hands of their powerful sister.

Peris claimed that she was arrested by police and thrown into jail for 16 days as a result of Kihika’s influence.

"My name is Peris Njoki Kihika, the current Senator is my step-sister. I am here to ask you not to vote for her for she has frustrated me since 2013.

File image of Susan Kihika with DP Ruto
File image of Susan Kihika with DP Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

"She uprooted my maize and took me to jail in 2015 June where I spent 16 days. The case was, however, thrown out," stated Njoki.

READ: Expect massive exodus from UDA - Lee Kinyanjui on scheme to ground Ruto

Njoki was dragged to court and jailed after claims emerged that she had assaulted her sister Carolyne Wanjiku in 2015 before the High Court in Nakuru quashed her conviction, noting that the magistrate had erred in convicting Njoki without watertight evidence.

On her part, Wanjiku accused the senator for frustrating efforts to distribute her father’s vast wealth by using her influence to derail any efforts to distribute the Ksh600 million wealth among members

"Susan has frustrated us as a family which is why, to date, we have never divided the wealth. She always interferes. We cannot trust her in leadership because she will frustrate you citizens. We as a family support Governor Lee Kinyanjui," she lamented.

She was referring to the protracted battle for the vast estate left behind by the family patriarch, former Nakuru North Member of Parliament, Dickson Kihika Kimani.

The matter landed in court in 2019 with the former lawmaker’s 41 children demanding their inheritance.

The Senator is seeking to unseat Governor Lee Kinyanjui in the upcoming election on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ndindi Nyoro: Why Uhuru and Karua will be the first to congratulate Ruto

Ndindi Nyoro: Why Uhuru and Karua will be the first to congratulate Ruto

Oscar Sudi commissions poll then deletes after Raila beat Ruto

Oscar Sudi commissions poll then deletes after Raila beat Ruto

LIVE: Azimio's Kasarani rally takes on combat theme [Photos]

LIVE: Azimio's Kasarani rally takes on combat theme [Photos]

Kenyatta University appoints acting VC despite court orders

Kenyatta University appoints acting VC despite court orders

Susan Kihika’s sisters publicly disown her, explain reasons in viral clip [Video]

Susan Kihika’s sisters publicly disown her, explain reasons in viral clip [Video]

Ruto's final message ahead of Nyayo Stadium rally

Ruto's final message ahead of Nyayo Stadium rally

Inside last-minute defections that have rocked Raila, Ruto camps

Inside last-minute defections that have rocked Raila, Ruto camps

IEBC announces 1 major change 2 days to elections

IEBC announces 1 major change 2 days to elections

Teen stabs neighbours 27 times for not supporting father’s parliamentary bid

Teen stabs neighbours 27 times for not supporting father’s parliamentary bid

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Governor Ali Hassan Joho

Joho in trouble after sharing a doctored video of Ruto

2022 presidential election candidates William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza alliance) and Raila Odinga (Azimio coalition party)

Ruto most preferred candidate in presidential poll, new survey reveals

Dr Alfred Mutua speaks durimng Kenya Kwanza campaigns in Machakos on July 30, 2022 where he endorsed Azimio politician Wavinya Ndeti for governor

Alfred Mutua campaigns for Azimio candidate as DP Ruto watches

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto during Moses Kuria's launch of the Kiambu County Hustler Fund at the deputy president's official Karen residence, Nairobi County, on June 29, 2022

Ruto finally secures Nyayo stadium after court order