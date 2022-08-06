Susan Kihika’s sisters publicly disown her, explain reasons in viral clip [Video]

In the clip that went viral on Friday, August 5, Kihika's step-sisters Peris Njoki and Carolyne Wanjiku argued out that the politician is not dependable and narrated their woes in the hands of their powerful sister.

Peris claimed that she was arrested by police and thrown into jail for 16 days as a result of Kihika’s influence.

"My name is Peris Njoki Kihika, the current Senator is my step-sister. I am here to ask you not to vote for her for she has frustrated me since 2013.

Pulse Live Kenya

"She uprooted my maize and took me to jail in 2015 June where I spent 16 days. The case was, however, thrown out," stated Njoki.

Njoki was dragged to court and jailed after claims emerged that she had assaulted her sister Carolyne Wanjiku in 2015 before the High Court in Nakuru quashed her conviction, noting that the magistrate had erred in convicting Njoki without watertight evidence.

On her part, Wanjiku accused the senator for frustrating efforts to distribute her father’s vast wealth by using her influence to derail any efforts to distribute the Ksh600 million wealth among members

"Susan has frustrated us as a family which is why, to date, we have never divided the wealth. She always interferes. We cannot trust her in leadership because she will frustrate you citizens. We as a family support Governor Lee Kinyanjui," she lamented.

She was referring to the protracted battle for the vast estate left behind by the family patriarch, former Nakuru North Member of Parliament, Dickson Kihika Kimani.

The matter landed in court in 2019 with the former lawmaker’s 41 children demanding their inheritance.