Samboja up in arms to prove Costa Rica University degree is genuine

According to Samboja, the degree he holds from the University of Costa Rica is genuine and recognized by the Commission for University Education (CUE).

The governor is facing accusations of having forged a degree from Kenyatta University to run for office in the 2017 elections and is using an unrecognized degree from a foreign university to defend his seat.

The petitioner Jeremiah Kiwoi, said Samboja despite holding a certificate since 2013 chose to forge a fake certificate to seek election in the 2017 polls.

Kiwoi said the university Samboja claims to have graduated from is not recognized by the Republic of Costa Rica insisting that the governor was not to be cleared until he proved the degree he held was genuine.

Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja Pulse Live Kenya

“The first respondent purports to have graduated from a Costa Rican-based university in 2013 when it is well known he was then a radio presenter with a secondary school certification.

"Despite being armed with a degree certificate close to four years before, he chose to use falsified documents in 2017 in total disregard to the Constitution and other statutory provisions on the minimum requirement of a valid degree,” Kiwoi stated.

Samboja has, however, maintained the degree he holds has been approved by CUE after conducting all due diligence.