Little-known candidates face off in first-ever Nairobi gubernatorial debate

Esther Waringa (Independent), Harman Singh (Safina Party), Nancy Wambui (Usawa Party) and Kennedy Nyamwamu (UPA) battled it out in the first round of debate for the day.

Harman, one of the candidates who impressed voters during the debate, presented his eight-point manifesto focusing on education, free healthcare and creating employment for youths. Harman hopes to regulate corruption to provide a better revenue-generating strategy and operationalisation of parastatals.

Pulse Live Kenya

"I plan to provide free education, free health care employment, I speak on the high breed economic model, the well-structured plan that circulates more on IT that will take Nairobi on the next level so that we can revolutionize on how to work as county," said Harman.

Pulse Live Kenya

Nancy Wambui of Usawa Party hopes to make Nairobi a better place for everyone by considering everybody living in the county.

"I will make Nairobi a home for everybody because Usawa party is for all people," she said

Esther Waringa, while giving her vision for Nairobi, stated that Nairobi has passionate citizens who are willing to work, therefore, she will equip genuine and transformative leadership to aid in fulfilling the dream of Nairobi.

Esther also stated she will fight corruption claiming that corruption is looming at its peak.

Pulse Live Kenya

"If you look at Nairobi city, it is a city that has potential, a city that has young people who engage in crime in order to survive, a city which corruption at its peak, it is sad to see even our investor taking their business away from this country and once am elected am going to give authentic transformative leadership," she stated.

The last candidate who was featured in the first tier of the debate is Kennedy Nyamwamu who yearns to introduce a countywide application for boda boda operation which will be used to make their work easier.

Pulse Live Kenya