They are crooks, not Uhuru’s men – DP Ruto on the ongoing wrangles in Jubilee Party

Jubilee deputy Party leader and Deputy President William Ruto has said that the people fraudulently making structural leadership changes within the party are not President Uhuru Kenyatta’s men, terming them as crooks.

In a tweet, the DP said that a majority of the Jubilee elected leaders (146 MPs) both in the Senate and the National Assembly had rejected the attempted illegal changes at the party’s National Management Committee (NMC).

He went on to call them heartless gangsters who were taking advantage of the Coronavirus situation to disrupt things, when Kenyans are thinking about surviving the deadly virus.

“70%-146 ELECTED Jubilee MPs-Senate&NA have rejected the FRAUDULENT&ILLEGAL attempted changes by HEARTLESS gangsters taking advantage of the Covid19 when Kenyans are anxious about their health &survival. They AREN'T President Uhuru's men; They are CROOKS,” said DP Ruto.

His words follow a series of complaints he raised over the changes made at the top party organ, which he claimed was without the knowledge of the party's National Executive Council (NEC).

On Saturday, Ruto protested changes made in Jubilee Party’s National Management Committee (NMC) saying that the changes are fraudulent.

The DP accused party officials he did not name, of trying to impose illegal changes within the party.

“As Kenyans are focused on the Covid-19 pandemic, some shadowy characters are attempting to FRAUDULENTLY institute ILLEGAL changes in officials of Jubilee party. As deputy leader I have alerted the registrar of the fraud. Party members should know that the matter is being handled,” said DP Ruto.

Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju later stamped his authority on the changes made in the Jubilee Party, saying they were endorsed by the Party Leader (President Uhuru Kenyatta).

Tuju stated that the changes were effected after a number of officials from the Jubilee Party landed government Jobs.

“The changes were effected after a number of officials landed jobs in Government. The letter to make the changes was written on 23rd March and noise around the reply by the registrar is unwarranted,” said Tuju.