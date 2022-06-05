RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Raila is funded by gov't, Azimio doesn't have members - Aukot launches attack

Authors:

Amos Robi

Ekuru has been disqualified for not presenting voter signatures as required by the IEBC

Third Way Alliance presidential aspirant Ekuru Aukot
Third Way Alliance presidential aspirant Ekuru Aukot

Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot has said he is filing a petition in court protesting the clearance of Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Recommended articles

According to Aukot, Odinga is under the funding of the taxpayer’s money and the Azimio One Kenya coalition party does not have ‘natural members’.

Aukot who is also seeking the presidency was denied clearance by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) since he did not have the required signatures to see him run. IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said that Aukot also failed to provide ID copies of his supporters.

Aukot however lamented the decision arguing it was unrealistic to ask aspirants to present signature and identity card photocopies.

“No Kenyan is willing to give you his ID card to photocopy, let us be realistic. I’m even wondering where the cleared candidates got the photocopied ID cards of Kenyans from,” Aukot said.

Third Way Alliance presidential aspirant Ekuru Aukot
Third Way Alliance presidential aspirant Ekuru Aukot Third Way Alliance presidential aspirant Ekuru Aukot Pulse Live Kenya

Presidential hopefuls are required to collect 48,000 signatures at least 2,000 from at least 24 of the 47 counties with copies of the identity cards as proof of consent.

Aukot is looking to run for the presidency for the second time having first made his shot in 2017 where he garnered 27,311 votes and 21,333 in the repeat polls.

Earlier, Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga presented demands to the IEBC that he would love addressed before the August 9 elections.

As the fifth party candidate to be cleared by the IEBC for the 2022 presidential election, Odinga asked the Commission to streamline the electronic voter identification system and the printing of ballot papers to ensure credible elections.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati hands Azimio coalition's presidential candidate Raila Odinga official clearance to vie in the 2022 election on June 5, 2022 at the Bomas of Kenya National Tallying Centre
IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati hands Azimio coalition's presidential candidate Raila Odinga official clearance to vie in the 2022 election on June 5, 2022 at the Bomas of Kenya National Tallying Centre Pulse Live Kenya

Other issues raised by Odinga include the integrity of the voter register which he said the Commission should deliver on a county by county and constituency by constituency basis.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Raila is funded by gov't, Azimio doesn't have members - Aukot launches attack

Raila is funded by gov't, Azimio doesn't have members - Aukot launches attack

Is Ruto setting the stage to dispute 2022 presidential election? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Is Ruto setting the stage to dispute 2022 presidential election? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Ministry of Health to vaccinate 2021 KCSE candidates in July

Ministry of Health to vaccinate 2021 KCSE candidates in July

Karua vows against insulting DP Ruto, opponents for clout

Karua vows against insulting DP Ruto, opponents for clout

Odinga's 4 demands to IEBC, including printing of ballot papers

Odinga's 4 demands to IEBC, including printing of ballot papers

Raila responds to Ruto on complaint against Nation, Kameme and Inooro

Raila responds to Ruto on complaint against Nation, Kameme and Inooro

Raila appoints Kithure Kindiki's brother to protect his votes

Raila appoints Kithure Kindiki's brother to protect his votes

Tragedy as 11 die in night accident at Mwingi

Tragedy as 11 die in night accident at Mwingi

Sonko threatens Chebukati with ICC after IEBC stopped his governor bid

Sonko threatens Chebukati with ICC after IEBC stopped his governor bid

Trending

Matiang'i discloses how he will take it if Ruto wins 2022 election

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i speaking following the 1st National Security Assessment Session on election preparedness with regional security teams held on June 3, 2022

We will surrender all government cars — Ruto camp declares

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati with Dr William Ruto when the Commission cleared the Kenya Kwanza candidate to vie in the 2022 presidential election on June 4, 2022

Legislator retires from politics after 20 years to sell water to residents

A file image of a water bowser

Mike Sonko locked out of Mombasa Governor race

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko barred from vying for Mombasa gubernatorial seat in 2022