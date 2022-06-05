Raila is funded by gov't, Azimio doesn't have members - Aukot launches attack

According to Aukot, Odinga is under the funding of the taxpayer’s money and the Azimio One Kenya coalition party does not have ‘natural members’.

Aukot who is also seeking the presidency was denied clearance by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) since he did not have the required signatures to see him run. IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said that Aukot also failed to provide ID copies of his supporters.

Aukot however lamented the decision arguing it was unrealistic to ask aspirants to present signature and identity card photocopies.

“No Kenyan is willing to give you his ID card to photocopy, let us be realistic. I’m even wondering where the cleared candidates got the photocopied ID cards of Kenyans from,” Aukot said.

Third Way Alliance presidential aspirant Ekuru Aukot

Presidential hopefuls are required to collect 48,000 signatures at least 2,000 from at least 24 of the 47 counties with copies of the identity cards as proof of consent.

Aukot is looking to run for the presidency for the second time having first made his shot in 2017 where he garnered 27,311 votes and 21,333 in the repeat polls.

Earlier, Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga presented demands to the IEBC that he would love addressed before the August 9 elections.

As the fifth party candidate to be cleared by the IEBC for the 2022 presidential election, Odinga asked the Commission to streamline the electronic voter identification system and the printing of ballot papers to ensure credible elections.

