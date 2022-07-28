RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Jail or not? - Chebukati to know his fate today

Irene Okere

The fate of IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati is in the hands of the three-bench judge

A file photo of IEBC Chair Wafula Chabukati issuing a statement
Three High Court judges in Mombasa are today expected to make a ruling on whether IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati should be jailed for contempt.

The three-judge bench sitting comprises Justices Paul Gachewe, Ann Ongijo, and Steven Githinji

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko filed a case against IEBC chairman Chebukati and Mombasa Returning officer Swalhah Yusuf for revoking his earlier clearance for the Mombasa gubernatorial race.

The Mombasa Returning Officer Swalhah Ibrahim Yusuf revoked Sonko's clearance certificate after the Supreme Court rendered its ruling on his eligibility given his impeachment as Governor.

READ: Chebukati's midnight statement on businessmen at the centre of clash with DCI

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Mike Sonko
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Mike Sonko Pulse Live Kenya

However, the wiper party candidate moved to court challenging the cancellation of his clearance, requesting the court to arrest Chebukati and Mombasa returning officer for their intended disobedience of the verdict and directive of the court entered on July 13, 2022.

The IEBC was directed to include Sonko's name in the list of candidates for the Mombasa gubernatorial race.

READ:Sonko cleared by IEBC to run for Mombasa governor

According to Sonko's petition, the cancellation was done after he had applied for a review of the Supreme Court judgment that proved his impeachment.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko barred from vying for Mombasa gubernatorial seat in 2022
Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko barred from vying for Mombasa gubernatorial seat in 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

This revocation was done notwithstanding the 1st and 3rd respondents (Ms. Yusuf and IEBC) knowing of the existence of both the review and reference, the same having been served upon them by email, WhatsApp, and letters,” read the petition.

Concerning the above, we, therefore, wish to inform you that your revocation dated 18 July 2022 is illegal and void ab initio without directions of the High Court at Mombasa,” the court papers read.

Sonko hopes the judge's decision will favor him with his desire to vie for Mombasa Governors seat citing he is still protected by the constitution.

Irene Okere

CBK governor's response to claims of currency shortage

Jail or not? - Chebukati to know his fate today

Spectacular military event disrupts flights in Wilson

Rigathi Gachagua slams judge after losing Sh202 million in high court ruling

Rigathi Gachagua loses Sh202 million

DCI sharpshooter wins 4 gold medals at Queen’s Shooting Competition in UK

Media Council's tough demands to Magoha for likening journalist to Al-Shabaab

Uhuru's message to residents after launching Nakuru Railway Station

Interesting details about plane used to transport ballot papers

